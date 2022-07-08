Who Will Be the Colts' WR2 in 2022?

The Indianapolis Colts are heading into yet another season in the Chris Ballard/Frank Reich era with some questions at the wide receiver position. While Michael Pittman Jr is firmly in place as the teams' top target, there are plenty of questions about the spots behind him.

In today's piece, I dive into the games of Alec Pierce and Parris Campbell to discuss which player has the best chance of taking control of that second receiver spot. I also talk about the other players that could surprise in camp to take this role.

The Case for Alec Pierce

First up is the rookie that every Colts' fan is excited about. The Colts selected Pierce with the 53rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him the second-highest pick that Ballard has spent on a receiver in his time with the team.

Pierce had a strong college career with the Cincinnati Bearcats in college, hauling in 106 catches for 1,851 yards and 13 touchdowns in 36 games played. He was primarily used as a deep threat in college, which is evident by his staggering 17.5 yards per reception with the Bearcats.

While it typically takes rookie pass catchers some time to make an impact with the Colts, Pierce may have a better opportunity to grab a significant role early than other players in past seasons. He has very little competition in camp for the outside 'Z' receiver spot.

His ability down the field should be an excellent compliment to Michael Pittman Jr's ability to work the intermediate/short areas of the defense. With Pierce, the Colts have a player that can win jump balls in one on one situations, but also can fly past unsuspecting defenders with his blistering 4.41 speed.

He may not be the most refined route runner in the world out of the gate, but his speed, size, and knowledge of how to use leverage would make him a perfect play-side deep threat in year one. He doesn't have to run the full route tree, he just has to excel on a certain set of routes (slants, digs, vertical shots, hitches, and comebacks).

Based off of his college film, these routes shouldn't be too difficult for him out of the gate.

Another aspect to consider is that the Colts targeted receiver Zach Pascal around 30 times a season over the middle of the field the past three years. With Pascal now in Philadelphia, those vacated targets could be up for grabs. Pierce is the perfect big-bodied target to take this type of role over the middle.

While there could be a learning curve out of the gate for the young receiver, Pierce should be in line for a heavy workload in year one if he puts together a strong camp with the Colts.

The Case for Parris Campbell

We can't go one offseason without being irrationally too excited about Parris Campbell. Campbell was selected with the 59th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he has yet to live up to his draft status in the league.

His talent has never been in question.. he just can't stay healthy. As a rookie in 2019, Campbell missed nine games with a myriad of injuries. After a strong camp and week one performance in 2020, he ended up missing the final 14 games of the year with a leg injury. The 2021 season was also much of the same, as he missed 11 games due to injury this past year.

It is risky to put any faith in the young receiver at this point, and the 2022 season is certainly a make-or-break year for Campbell. With all of that being said, there is a path for success for him this upcoming season.

Campbell is arguably the second best receiver, talent-wise, on the Colts at the moment and he has the most experience under his belt on the roster (behind Pittman Jr). His film from a year ago was pretty strong, despite him only appearing in six games overall.

He has grown quite a bit as a route runner, and his speed is still on another level from most players. If he can just stay healthy, obviously this is a major if, he should see a healthy amount of targets in this offense with Matt Ryan.

One other aspect to factor into Campbell's projection is that the Colts have always tried to get him involved when he has been healthy. He averages over three targets a game in his career, and he has done some good things when he has seen the ball thrown his way.

Overall, it all comes down to health with Campbell. If this can finally be the year where he plays in all 17 games (or at least 10 maybe?), he could easily finish the season as the second-most productive receiver in the offense.

Other Players of Note

Ashton Dulin: Dulin is entering his fourth year with the Colts in 2022. The special teams ace has grown considerably as a receiver in his time in the league. He should settle in nicely as the team's WR4 early on and be a capable fill-in if there is an injury at the top of the roster.

Dezmon Patmon: Patmon is a former sixth round pick entering his third year with the Colts. While he has spent some time on the active roster with the team, he has yet to properly find a role with the Colts. This offseason will be a big one for him to see if he survives another year with the team.

Michael Strachan: Strachan is entering his second year with the Colts after a very quiet rookie season in 2021. As a late round pick out of a small school, the Colts clearly didn't think he was ready for action last year. He is another player that will need a big offseason to prove his value for 2022.

Keke Coutee: The wildcard in the group. Coutee spent a majority of last season on the Colts' practice squad after a fairly successful start to his career with the Houston Texans. Shockingly, he is currently the second most productive receiver on the Colts' roster. If he can make some plays in camp, he could find himself on the opening day roster for 2022.

For more on this Wide Receiver debate, check out this episode from the Locked On Colts Podcast. Jake and I go in detail about which player we could see taking this second receiver role:

Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.