The Davison County Commission will hear from proponents and opponents of a soybean processing plant which would be located just south of Mitchell. The $450 million South Dakota Soybean Processors’ facility would be located at the intersection of 257th Street and Highway 37, about two miles south of Mitchell. Nearly 100 people attended a Davison County Planning and Zoning Committee meeting last Tuesday night. The committee recommended approval of a conditional use permit. Residents who were opposed to the plant expressed concerns about traffic in the area. The facility would add around 75 jobs. If approved, construction would begin next summer. Today’s Davison County Commission meeting begins at 9 AM at the Davison County Fairgrounds. Discussion on the soybean plant is scheduled to begin at 10 AM.

DAVISON COUNTY, SD ・ 6 HOURS AGO