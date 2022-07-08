ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brazoria County man’s body found in water after leading deputies on high-speed chase, disappearing into wooded area, officials say

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A trail of blood led investigators to the body of a man who ditched deputies during a high-speed chase and disappeared after running into the woods, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said. According to officials, it all began around 1:44 a.m. when a...

ABC13 Houston

Deer Park driver charged in road rage case against bicyclist

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A Deer Park driver has been charged in a case of road rage against a bicyclist that was caught on camera back in April. "I was like, 'Whoa!' There was a moment there where I thought he was going to hit me," said the cyclist, who asked ABC13 not to reveal his identity when interviewed at the time.
DEER PARK, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man drowns in pool at NE Harris County park, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been pronounced dead after authorities say he drowned at a park in northeast Harris County on Sunday. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place in the 18040 block of Riverside Street in Sheldon around 4:50 p.m. at Magnolia Gardens Park.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Wharton County Sheriffs Office detains six after traffic stop

WHARTON County, Texas- Sunday morning a Wharton County Sheriffs Deputy tried to conduct a routine traffic stop on US 59 at 1162 when the vehicle refused to stop. The 2016 gray Dodge came to a halt at US 59 and CR 454. after reaching speeds of over 90 miles an hour. The suspect then fled as the deputy exited his vehicle. Multiple people fled the scene while six individuals were found laying down inside the bed of the truck. U-S border patrol was contacted where the found all six individuals to have entered illegally. They were detained and later released to Border Patrol. 33-year-old Robert Charles Bruines of Houston, Texas was apprehended and charged with Smuggling of Persons, Evading Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine, and two warrants out of Harris County for Indecency with a Child . The Wharton County Sheriffs thanks the El Campo Police Department for their assistance.
WHARTON COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Speeding driver killed after crashing into pole in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say a driver was killed Sunday morning after crashing into a pole in southwest Houston. Investigators with the Houston Police Department say they received a call just before 8 a.m. about a driver, an unidentified man, heading southbound at a high rate of speed in the 1100 block of Telephone Rd. when his truck left the roadway.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman survives fiery rollover crash in northwest Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – A woman was able to walk away unharmed after a rollover crash that sparked a fire in northwest Houston Monday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters responded to reports of a car fire in the 5500 block of Mitchelldale Street around 9:47 p.m. When crews...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

A shoplifter is dead after grabbing a deputy's taser in NW Harris County

According to Sgt. Jason Brown during a press briefing, the incident started around 6:30 p.m., at the Dollar General located at 2004 W FM 1960 in Houston. Brown states the employees called the police after the man was caught shoplifting and pushing a manager. Deputies responded to the call and a Harris County Seargent, and a 15-year veteran with the department spotted him just south of the Dollar General. At that point, the Seargent tried to stop the suspect but he fled on foot and made it about 100 yards before the officer caught up to him.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Woman arrested for $3.3 mil credit repair scheme

A Harris County woman is under arrest for a multi-million dollar credit fraud scheme. Roekeicha Brisby and her business, “Rose Credit Repair”, were fraudulently clearing credit reports by falsifying Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office offense reports and submitting them to financial institutions with the intent to remove credit loans and defraud banks, according to officials.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

