Kenneth Griffin

Delores "Dee" Leidner, 80, died at 12:51 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital. Born November 7, 1941 in Belle Rive, IL, she was the daughter of Jewell (Finn) Bennette of East Alton and the late Ralph Bennette. Dee was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton and retired as an LPN from Christian Hospital Northeast in St. Louis. She married Rodney "Rod" Leidner on November 17, 2000 in Bethalto. He survives. Along with her mother and husband, she is survived by her children, Tana Strohmeier (Keith) of Bunker Hill, Teresa Skersick (Perry) of Park Hills, MO, Bruce Wright of Bunker Hill, Michael Wright (Dawn) of Maryland, Melissa Macke (Tony) of Pocahontas, and Susan Matter (Scott) of Belleville, Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two brothers, Charles Head (Wanda) of Peoria, AZ and Gary Head (Chris) of Edwardsville, a sister, Janet Gears (David) of Worden and a sister-in-law, Pat Head of St. Ann, MO. Dee is also survived by her step-siblings, Sherry Sexton of Portland, OR, Jim Bennette (Denise) of St. Louis, MO, Randy Bennette (Becky) of Meadowbrook, and Bobby Bennette (Sharon) of Boston, MA as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James F. Wright, and a brother, Bobby Head. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

ALTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO