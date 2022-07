GRAND ISLAND, NE — A Grand Island man is behind bars after police say he led them on a chase while on drugs. Police say they saw 21-year-old Dakota Pankonin driving on N. Broadwell Ave. near W. 6th St. around 7:45 Friday night. His license is revoked, so officers tried to perform a traffic stop. Police say Pankonin sped away and made several quick turns to try to lose them. He turned into an alley to avoid a second attempt at a traffic stop before eventually stopping in the 200 block of N. Grace Ave.

