Springfield, IL

Man arrested in copper thefts

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing both social media and broadcast media the word got out that someone was stealing valuable copper and other materials from the former Ursuline Academy Music Conservatory. The Tony Libri family has been painstakingly restoring the building...

Tony Moore
3d ago

If scrapyards didn’t buy copper wire and equipment from people who they know are not contractors they wouldn’t steal it. Go after the scrapyards also.

Man Arrested In Vandalism, Theft At Former Ursuline/Benedictine Campus

A Springfield man has been arrested in connection with vandalism and theft at the site of the former Ursuline Academy and Benedictine University in Springfield. Springfield police say 53-year-old John Cheek was arrested Thursday near 8th and Converse. He’s accused of stealing copper fixtures and other items from buildings on the campus, which are currently undergoing renovations. Authorities say pictures of the suspect that were shared on social media led to a Crimestoppers tip that resulted in Cheek’s arrest.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
