Prince Harry's lawyer says the Queen's aide helped the UK government strip him of taxpayer-funded security

Click here to read the full article. Even though the Platinum Jubilee celebrations have wrapped up, details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip are still leaking out. There is a lot of focus on their daughter Lilibet’s meeting with her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and it probably wasn’t the introduction the family was hoping for. The Queen did not attend Lilibet’s first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday. Instead, the family, including son Archie, 3, visited her at Windsor Castle on Thursday, June 2. According to a source for The Sun, the royals only spent 15 minutes together. “It...

CELEBRITIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO