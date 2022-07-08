ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry's lawyer says the Queen's aide helped the UK government strip him of taxpayer-funded security

By Mikhaila Friel
 4 days ago
The Duke of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston in May 2019. Steve Parson/Getty Images
  • Prince Harry's lawyer appeared in court on Thursday to appeal a decision that affects his security.
  • Harry and his family no longer have publicly-funded security since their step back from royal life.
  • Harry's lawyer spoke of tensions between the prince and the Queen's private secretary, Edward Young.

Rebecca Minor
3d ago

If you wanted to be treated like a prince you should have stayed in England. However, you chose to leave and with choices comes change. Things have changed yup need to except it and move on. Wasn’t that your original plan anyway?

4
sgervasi
3d ago

I dont think he understands how this works. He left the royal family. He left the country!!! and now he wants to return whenever he likes and expects to be treated as royalty. not how it works! He can hire his own security. Period. Welcome to the outside!

3
I'm here!
3d ago

What was he expecting? He isn't doing royal work so he doesn't get royal security. 🤦‍♀️

5
