Breanna Stewart's new PUMA signature basketball sneakers are the first for a women's athlete in over a decade

By Meredith Cash
 4 days ago
Breanna Stewart poses in her new signature sneaker: PUMA's Stewie 1s. PUMA
  • PUMA debuted WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart's new signature shoe ahead of WNBA All-Star weekend.
  • The Stewie 1s mark the first signature sneaker for a women's basketball star in over a decade.
  • Stewart told Insider she hopes the drop helps put "all the spotlight on women's basketball."

