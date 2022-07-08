ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New public artworks to be displayed in Scottsdale

 4 days ago
Scottsdale has joined five other cities across the Phoenix metropolitan area in displaying new temporary artworks as part of IN FLUX Cycle 10.

Six pieces by four artists will be on display at various locations throughout south Scottsdale for the next year.

“We are thrilled that Scottsdale Public Art has a total of four IN FLUX commissions for Cycle 10, including one new site,” Tanya Galin, public art manager for Scottsdale Public Art, said in a press release. “That gives us the opportunity to teach an additional artist about the public art process. The more artists understand the process and get the experience, the more they feel confident to apply to calls for public art. This then diversifies our pool of artists for public art projects.”

In Scottsdale, locations and artists for this current cycle are as follows:

  • Yuke Li, a visual artist who was trained at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, created a mural representing water and desert, cool and hot, at a city-owned water riser and concrete Salt River Project well site on the south side of Thomas Road between north 81st Way and north 82nd Street.
  • Shirley Wagner, a Tuscon artist who has been fabricating wall assemblages in her Arizona studio for three decades, created three dynamic and colorful sculptures, each 8-feet-tall, for Miller Plaza at the northeast corner of Miller and Indian School roads.
  • Christopher Luper, recipient of a master of fine arts at Arizona State University in sculpture, specializing in foundry, created a sculpture at the northeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Roosevelt Street.
  • Hector Ortega, whose work is focused on multidisciplinary arts practice, created a sculpture inspired by the interconnections we all share in our daily lives at the northeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Oak Street.

The promotional partner Artlink, a Valley-based nonprofit supporting artists by providing necessary programs and resources to expand their careers, facilitated the call to artists on behalf of IN FLUX partner cities. Artlink and Scottsdale Public Art share similar goals to aid artists in expanding their skill set, apply creativity in innovative ways and garner recognition for their work, the release stated.

IN FLUX, now on its 10th cycle, offers selected artists an opportunity to expand their skills, challenge their creativity and garner public recognition. IN FLUX is a strategic partnership of six organizations: City of Avondale Public Art, Chandler Arts Commission, City of Glendale Public Art Program, City of Peoria - Arts & Culture, Scottsdale Public Art, and City of Tempe Public Art.

“I have always been inspired by public art and the power it has to imprint a place in our mind, the power of artists and communities to come together, and to bring something for the public that we all own — a sense of pride, place, hope, ownership and caring for our world to nurture its inhabitants,” Ortega said. “Ultimately, I work toward bringing these feelings and sentiments to others, while inspiring others to reciprocate their artistic talents.”

Participants received between $5,000 and $10,000 as payment for their temporary works, displayed for up to two years from June 2022.

In addition to funding, IN FLUX’s six partner cities offer artists a crucial platform to garner exposure that could lead to future commission work. The organization fosters a notion of the Valley as one art community, creating connections across city governments, local businesses, artists and audiences.

To see previous IN FLUX artworks and learn more visit INFLUXAZ.com.

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

