St. George car theft suspect leads officers on high-speed chase

By Danielle MacKimm
 4 days ago
Courtesy of St. George Police Department

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The primary suspect in a car theft incident that took place in St. George on May 1, has been identified as the arrested suspect in unrelated crimes that occurred in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Chase Montgomery was being investigated by the St. George Police Department (SGPD) as the primary suspect in a vehicle theft incident that resulted in a chase when he was allegedly arrested on unrelated charges in Las Vegas.

SGPD was notified of several incidents determined to involve the same suspect on May 1. According to law enforcement, Montgomery’s crimes began in the Little Valley area when he allegedly backed into a driveway and attempted to steal a trailer. Video surveillance showcased that a hitch lock prevented Montgomery from hooking it up to the trailer and stealing it.

Officers then responded to a reported theft from a worksite in the same area. The suspect vehicle, determined as the same vehicle involved in the attempted trailer theft, was located in the area of Sunset Blvd. Officers identified the vehicle as stolen, with confirmation from the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake.

When officers attempted to stop Montgomery’s vehicle he allegedly fled the area, driving recklessly at high speeds and into oncoming traffic. In the interest of public safety, officers terminated the pursuit. Roughly 12 minutes later, SGPD received reports that a vehicle with a description matching that of Montgomery’s had crashed in the public Bloomington area. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle unoccupied.

According to police, witnesses disclosed that prior to becoming disabled, Montgomery’s vehicle was seen “driving through residential yards, on trails, collided with a parked ATV, and even ran over one witness’ foot causing minor injuries.”

SGPD notes that through an investigation, it was discovered that a second vehicle had been stolen near the area where the first vehicle crashed. It’s been suggested that Montgomery may have stolen the other vehicle and fled the area prior to officers arriving and was not located.

Eventually, officers identified Montgomery as the case’s primary suspect and found that he was arrested on unrelated charges in Las Vegas, Nev. while detectives were conducting a follow-up on this incident.

Based on his incarceration out of state, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Montgomery.

Following this incident, SGPD wants to remind the community to take precautions when it comes to securing their vehicle. Be sure to never leave your keys in your car, always keep your vehicle locked, and consider investing in security cameras.

