Granite City, IL

Edward Hoover

 4 days ago

Edward “Big Worm” Hoover 56 of Granite City passed 7:25am July 7, 2022 University Manor in Edwardsville....

John O'Dell

John Henry O'Dell, 68, passed away 9:06 am, Friday, July 1, 2022 at his residence. Born October 1, 1953 in Highland, he was the son of Ledru and Alta "Darlene" (McClain) O'Dell. John had been a self-employed carpenter for 25 years before retiring. He was a very loving, kind and...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Delores Leidner

Delores "Dee" Leidner, 80, died at 12:51 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital. Born November 7, 1941 in Belle Rive, IL, she was the daughter of Jewell (Finn) Bennette of East Alton and the late Ralph Bennette. Dee was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton and retired as an LPN from Christian Hospital Northeast in St. Louis. She married Rodney "Rod" Leidner on November 17, 2000 in Bethalto. He survives. Along with her mother and husband, she is survived by her children, Tana Strohmeier (Keith) of Bunker Hill, Teresa Skersick (Perry) of Park Hills, MO, Bruce Wright of Bunker Hill, Michael Wright (Dawn) of Maryland, Melissa Macke (Tony) of Pocahontas, and Susan Matter (Scott) of Belleville, Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two brothers, Charles Head (Wanda) of Peoria, AZ and Gary Head (Chris) of Edwardsville, a sister, Janet Gears (David) of Worden and a sister-in-law, Pat Head of St. Ann, MO. Dee is also survived by her step-siblings, Sherry Sexton of Portland, OR, Jim Bennette (Denise) of St. Louis, MO, Randy Bennette (Becky) of Meadowbrook, and Bobby Bennette (Sharon) of Boston, MA as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James F. Wright, and a brother, Bobby Head. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
Eva Zeisset

Eva Faye (Cannedy) Zeisset, 92 of East Alton, passed away the morning of Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Liberty Village in Maryville, IL. Born July 28, 1929 in South Pekin, IL, she was the daughter of the late Kent and Henrietta (Rapp) Cannedy. She graduated from East Alton-Wood River Community...
EAST ALTON, IL
Trevor L. Johnson

Born Sept. 24, 1966 in Alton, he was the son of Gale and Delores Johnson. Trevor worked as an auto tech for Andy’s Auto Body and most recently at Prairie Street Auto in Bethalto. He enjoyed working on cars, racing, and motorcycles. He especially loved his daughter and his granddaughters.
ALTON, IL
Nancy Weishaupt

Nancy M. Weishaupt, 79, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born April 25, 1944 in Alton, she was the daughter of Robert R. and Frances E. (Phenix) Lakin. Nancy owner and operated "The Candy Pantry" in Rosewood Heights. She married Lauren Weishaupt. He survives. Surviving also...
ALTON, IL
Frederick Benz

Frederick Dean Benz, 74, of Brighton, passed away at 2:28 pm on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton. He was born on August 17, 1947, in Alton, the son of the late Dean H. and Marguerite (Miller) Benz. Fred graduated from Southwestern High School Class of 1966....
BRIGHTON, IL
River Dragons in Missouri tonight after losing in Normal Sunday

-0- The Alton River Dragons lost at Normal (IL) Sunday, 8-1 in Prospect League baseball. The Normal CornBelters improve to 2-and-5 in the second half of the season while the River Dragons drop to 1-and-5 in the second half. Alton had the day off on Monday but they are back in action the next two nights in Cape Girardeau, MO.
NORMAL, IL
Partial collapse of Alton building

No one was injured when the rear of a brick building near the Jacoby Arts Center in Alton collapsed over the weekend. Authorities initially feared a homeless man who is reported to have been seen in or near the building may have been inside, but he was not at the time.
ALTON, IL
Jersey County Fair is underway

The 152nd Jersey County Fair is underway with livestock shows, which usually dominate the first few days of activity. The fair will kick into high gear on Tuesday with the annual parade through downtown Jerseyville at 6pm, followed by the Talent Competition at the Grandstand at 8:15. Jersey County Fair...
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
All Star Restaurant Week underway

Nearly 30 restaurants in the Alton area and in Collinsville are taking part in the latest All Star Restaurant Week running today through July 19. There are fixed price meal specials for lunch and dinner and if you dine at one of the participating restaurants you can turn in your receipt for a commemorative glass.
ALTON, IL
My Just Desserts owner seriously injured in Jamaica

The owner of My Just Desserts in downtown Alton is in a Jamaican hospital, unresponsive after a weekend auto accident. Yvonne Campbell and her family were vacationing and following an event, the taxi they were riding in was in an accident. She has yet to regain consciousness. Lexi Graves is...
ALTON, IL
Alton committee approves internal budget

The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole has passed an internal administrative budget for fiscal year 2022-2023. A resolution that would have created that ordinance was laid over in committee two weeks ago while the council passed an appropriations ordinance, which had to be filed with Madison County by the end June.
ALTON, IL
Medora man in custody following incident

What is being described as a domestic incident resulted in a portion of U.S. 267 through Medora being closed for several hours on Monday. With the uncertainty about whether or not the suspect was armed and the home sitting along the highway, the decision was made to close a portion of the road and reroute traffic for much of the afternoon.
MEDORA, IL
Alton grocery store struggling

Schwegel’s Market at Alby and 9th Streets in Alton has been a fixture there since 1997, but the owner says the last couple of years have been hard on the business. Currently dealing with road construction making it a challenge for customers to get to their building, Mike Schwegel tells The Big Z at the beginning of the pandemic sales weren’t too bad, but things slowed the longer it went on.
ALTON, IL
Wood River to test First Time Home Buyer program

Wood River interim City Manager Steve Palen told the city council at the regular meeting earlier this week he’d like to implement a first-time home buyer program in the city. Palen said the pilot program would be modeled after a similar program currently operating in Collinsville using money from the city’s Community Infrastructure Development Fund.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Downtown Alton McDonald's now open

Reconstruction on the McDonald’s on Broadway in Alton is complete. The building was a total loss after a fire last June and crews have been working since mid-March to erect the new building, which has a different look both inside and out. The store opened at 6am and a ribbon cutting was held at 10am.
ALTON, IL
Sign up for free property fraud alerts

The Madison County Recorder’s Office is offering a free fraud alert service to county residents. After noticing an uptick across the region in property fraud where scammers were filing bogus paperwork, the office wanted to help notify the public, especially seniors, of any activity on their property through the county offices.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Carlinville business cited under new state law

A business owner in Carlinville could be one of the first in the area charged in connection with a new state law passed to help battle the theft of catalytic converters. Mark A. Schafer was charged Friday in Macoupin County Court with two misdemeanors of failure to keep electronic records of catalytic converter purchases and one count of purchasing of unattached catalytic converters. The new law took effect on May 27.
CARLINVILLE, IL
Solar webinar is today

You can still get registered / tune in to today’s solar education webinar, hosted by the non-profit Illinois Solar Education Association. “Power Your Home With the Sun” is an hour-long presentation that will discuss the various aspects of going solar. A “solar 101” according to the host of the talk.
TROY, IL
Fly-In and car show set for Sept. at airport

St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto will host two days of activities at the annual Wings and Wheels Fly In & Car show this fall. On Saturday, September 24 from 10am to 2pm, you are invited to tour planes on the runway, check out a muscle car show, and visit the Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance.
BETHALTO, IL

