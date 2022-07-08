ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign kicks off in Grand Junction

By Kacie Sinton.
KJCT8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The annual Stuff the Bus school supply donation drive began on Wednesday, July 6 at Mesa Mall. Anyone with an excess of new school supplies or the urge to help local schoolchildren can drop...

www.kjct8.com

Comments / 0

Related
1230 ESPN

Beautiful Western Colorado Campground Offers Free Summer Camping

It's hard to believe the Hidden Valley Campground in western Colorado won't cost you a single penny. Imagine camping out in the mountains under the western Colorado sky next to a flowing creek. You're 47 minutes from the nearest town -and this four-site camping spot doesn't cost a thing. Hidden Valley Campground is truly a great spot when you want to get away from it all - but you don't want to go far. It's less than four hours from Grand Junction.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
Grand Junction, CO
Society
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
KJCT8

The heat remains on with some slight changes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue to remain under dry conditions across the Western Slope. From yesterday to today, temperatures have crept into the triple digits in the Grand Valley. Unfortunately, this hot trend is just going to continue. Across the Western Slope, temperatures in other locations like Delta have also moved into the triple digits for today. Why temperatures have remained hot today, the big concern is the drought and some possibility of wildfires. Any relief we can get from these temperatures will happen during the overnight hours when skies remain mostly clear and allow most of the surface heating to escape back into the atmosphere. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s in the Grand Valley and down south in Delta and Montrose; temperatures will be in the mid to lower 60s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Some slight relief in our temperatures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cloud cover has started to increase in the Grand Valley for the evening hours due to an active system impacting the state. The system is bringing widespread and scattered showers and thunderstorms, but much of the higher elevations continue to experience the bulk of summer heat. High temperatures continue to remain the norm. Temperatures reached a high of 101 degrees, and areas to the south are in the upper to mid 90s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

GJ police search for kidnapping, assault suspect

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An update to the search for a missing Grand Junction woman and her husband. Grand Junction Police report officers have found Ryah Leech, 29, after her husband reportedly dragged her from their home in the 1900 Block of N. 6th Street Friday night, forced her into a car and drove off during an argument.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy