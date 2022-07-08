ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hersheypark is retiring a roller coaster, giving fans one last chance to ride

By Sean Adams
 4 days ago
If you want to take one last spin on the Wildcat, you have until July 31. Hersheypark has announced via their Twitter page that the wooden coaster,...

Hersheypark to close Wildcat wooden roller coaster

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark has announced it's closing the Wildcat roller coaster on July 31. Watch the video above to take a first-person ride on Wildcat!. The wooden coaster in Midway America opened in 1996. It was named in honor of Hersheypark's first roller coaster, which was added in...
Iconic Theme Park Offers Last Chance to Experience Classic Ride

Theme parks often update their lineup of roller coasters to keep their guests and passholders returning to the parks for their thrill rides. Classic rides that draw lines of people seeking a thrill will continue to operate for years. Older rides in which visitors have may have lost interest or maybe some newer rides that have chronic breakdowns will shut down to be replaced by newer rides to pique riders' interest.
Hersheypark parking: Where to park for your day at Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – If you’re headed to Hersheypark this summer, you may have questions about Hersheypark Parking. According to the Hersheypark website, the Hersheypark parking lot can be accessed by veering right on Park Blvd. The lot can be accessed two hours before Hersheypark opens, which may vary for each day.
Growing pains force Chef de Crepe in Mechanicsburg to relocate to bigger space

It’s not unusual on Saturdays for diners to wait in long lines at Chef de Crepe in Mechanicsburg. Owners Tony and Rosina Chaverez, and their children, Rosina Marie and Anthony Michael, said since opening the creperie in late 2020, business has far exceeded expectations. So much so, the family is relocating the “little corner of France” to a larger building in nearby Camp Hill.
Subway is giving away a million free sandwiches today. Here's how to get yours

If you are pressed for cash and looking for a filling lunch on Tuesday you just might be in luck because Subway says it is giving away a whole bunch of free sandwiches. And by a whole bunch, we are talking one million free sandwiches slated to go out the door, for free, on July 12. Because that is just how many the restaurant is pledging to give away between 10 a.m. and noon today to help promote its new “Subway Series” lineup.
Lancaster Movie Theater Cancels Showings of Mastriano Movie

>Lancaster Movie Theater Cancels Showings of Mastriano Movie. (Manheim Township, PA) -- A theater in Lancaster County has decided not to show an independent movie featuring right-wing Pennsylvania figures. The film "Return of the American Patriot" was to have premiered this Saturday at the Penn Cinema on Airport Road in Manheim Township. Lancaster Online reports it had been billed as an exploration of the populist right movement in Pennsylvania and featured State Senator Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor.
Small Business Spotlight: Bacon on a Stick and Jerky from York-Based GnawJaw

I didn't realize bacon on a stick was a thing before running into GnawJaw at a recent event. This family-owned small business in York, run by Eric Farrington, specializes in jerky. If you spot them at a local event in and around Lancaster and York, you might find their very large pieces of bacon on sticks, hot and straight from the grill. Very American, and also full of flavor.
3 Fabulous Food Destinations

It’s a fact: with ever-increasing restaurant diversity in Berks County, diners have very good reason to celebrate extraordinary dining treasures close to home. Treat your palate while sailing across continents in your mind, and head to these three superior locales. Rangoli Street Food Café. Ready to swoon Bollywood-style, bowled...
Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center to permanently close

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center in Dauphin County is closing permanently on September 30, 2022. The golf center does not own the land they operate on, which was recently converted into a Conservation Easement. Due to the new conservatory efforts, Bumble Bee Hollow’s driving range will no longer be allowed […]
Pennsylvania Bowfisherman Arrows Massive 222.54-Pound Pending World Record Butterfly Ray

Jeremy Gipe of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, just shot the new pending bowfishing world-record butterfly ray—and it’s an absolute giant. Gipe was fishing with Brossman Boys Bowfishing, a charter company based out of Delaware. Gipe is friends with Corey and Aaron Brossman, who run the outfit. After helping them with a motor repair on the morning of Thursday, June 30, Gipe accompanied them on an outing that evening, along with two military veterans.
Motorcycle and Classic Car Show drives smiles at Juniper Village at Lebanon [Paid Press Release]

This post is paid advertising by Juniper Village at Lebanon. On Saturday, June 25, Juniper Village at Lebanon hosted a Motorcycle and Classic Car Show. Juniper’s Director of Environmental Services, Steve Heller coordinated the event with support from the Spider Riders Association, the Desert Knights Motorcycle Club of America-Berks County Chapter and the Veterans Riders Association. Most of the cars were from the local group of Lebanon Cruise Nights. Rides for the residents were offered throughout the afternoon.
