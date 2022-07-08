Hersheypark is retiring a roller coaster, giving fans one last chance to ride

If you are pressed for cash and looking for a filling lunch on Tuesday you just might be in luck because Subway says it is giving away a whole bunch of free sandwiches. And by a whole bunch, we are talking one million free sandwiches slated to go out the door, for free, on July 12. Because that is just how many the restaurant is pledging to give away between 10 a.m. and noon today to help promote its new “Subway Series” lineup.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO