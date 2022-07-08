National Park Service awards $9.7M to preserve HBCUs

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Friday, July 8, the National Park Service (NPS) announced $9.7 million in grants to assist 21 preservation projects in nine states, including Mississippi, for historic structures on campuses of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“For more than 180 years, Historically Black Colleges and Universities have provided high-level academics, opportunities, and community for generations of students. These grants enable HBCUs to preserve the noteworthy structures that honor the past and tell the ongoing story of these historic institutions,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams.

Accredited HBCUs are eligible to apply for this grant program, and eligible projects include physical preservation of sites listed in or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

Here are the 2022 HBCU Grant Award Recipients in Mississippi:

Preserving Ayer Hall the Margaret Walker Center, Jackson State University, $500,000

Rehabilitation of the Council of Federated Organizations (COFO) Center, Jackson State University, $150,000

Preservation Initiative for Woodworth Chapel, the Boddie Mansion, Galloway Hall, and Holmes Hall, Tougaloo College, $500,000

Rehabilitation of Washington Hall, Rust College, $500,000

Learn more about the Historically Black Colleges and Universities grant program online .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.