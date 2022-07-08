ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Popular Niabi attraction dies at 23

By Sharon Wren
 4 days ago

A longtime favorite at Niabi Zoo has recently died. Xena the bald eagle was 23 years old and came to the zoo 20 years ago from a rehabilitation center where she was recovering after being shot by an unknown person. She was treated for her injuries, but some pieces of lead shot couldn’t be removed. Her injuries were so severe, she was unable to fly or return to the wild, so she was moved to Niabi.

Her cause of death is listed as renal failure caused by chronic polycystic kidney disease. She had shown no overt signs of medical issues before her death. “She was majestic and a favorite of our Niabi Zoo team. She will be deeply missed by staff and guests alike,” the zoo said in a post on their Facebook page.

The lifespan of a wild bald eagle is 20-30 years.

