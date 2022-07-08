ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Defensive Line Preview

By Josh Callaway
 4 days ago

AllSooners' Josh Callaway previews the Oklahoma defensive line heading into the Sooners' 2022 season.

Watch AllSooners' Josh Callaway preview the Oklahoma defensive line heading into the Sooners' 2022 season.

AllSooners

Oklahoma Makes Top Five For 4-Star Safety Marvin Burks

Saint Louis defensive back Marvin Burks is going to play in the SEC. But will it be for Oklahoma, or a current SEC school?. Burks announced his top five schools on Monday afternoon, and ranks OU alongside Texas A&M, Missouri, LSU and Ole Miss. Burks is a 4-star safety from...
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Sooners add another elite defender to 2023 commitment list

Like the old Morton Salt advertising tagline: “When it rains, it pours.” That’s how you can describe the past week in Oklahoma football recruiting. Since the July 4th holiday weekend and on through last week, the Sooners have landed five new commitments to their 2023 class, the most recent being four-star edge-rusher prospect Adepoju Adebawore out of North Kansas City High School in Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Recruiting: Under Venables Things Are Better Than OK

Over the last several months, national media has poured on the Oklahoma Sooners about how bad things are going to be in Norman this upcoming season. Relatively speaking, an 8-4 season for Brent Venables and the Sooners would be a major letdown, there’s no doubt about it. However, is it feasible that Oklahoma is going to fall that far? How much did they actually have to replace?
NORMAN, OK
AllSooners

Oklahoma's Cade Horton Earns National Honors

An instrumental piece to Oklahoma’s run to the College World Series finals gets some well-earned recognition. After an electrifying run through the postseason, OU freshman right-handed pitcher Cade Horton was selected first-team freshman All-America by both Baseball America and D1Baseball on Monday. The Norman native appeared in 14 games...
NORMAN, OK
Tri-City Herald

Oklahoma Lands Fourth Offensive Line Commit in 2023 Class

For the second time in as many days, Oklahoma has landed an offensive line commitment. Logan Howland, an offensive tackle from Princeton, NJ, announced his verbal pledge to the Sooners on Saturday, picking OU over Iowa, Miami and Michigan. Rated a 3-star recruit by both 247 Sports and Rivals, Howland...
NORMAN, OK
AllSooners

Oklahoma Position Preview: Cornerback

New cornerbacks coach Jay Valai might have it easier than just about any of his fellow coaches in the Oklahoma staff room. Valai has two returning starters to man his two cornerback spots in 2022, a luxury, to be sure. But while Valai may know (or have a pretty good...
NORMAN, OK
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma 2023 OT Commit Logan Howland Highlights

Watch highlights of Oklahoma 2023 3-star offensive tackle commit Logan Howland out of Hun School in Princeton, NJ. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the...
PRINCETON, NJ
okcfox.com

Big Shoutout to the OKC Lady Force Football Team

The Oklahoma City Lady Force Football Team took home the championship with a 25 to zero win! What an exciting time for the team and we will continue to cheer them on. Find out how you can donate, volunteer or even try out for the team by checking out their Facebook page at okcladyforce.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

McAlester native, Reba, announces new tour with OKC stop

Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour Reba: Live in Concert, set to kick off October 13th. The 17-city tour will feature special guest Terri Clark across all shows. “I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” Reba shares. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma storms left thousands without power in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — The recent storms left thousands without power in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Gas and Electric said the majority of residents would have theirs back Saturday night but some are still having to push through this heat. The storm made a huge mess in an OKC neighborhood near...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Residents upset as Oklahoma transportation leaders approve 3 turnpike plans

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is one step closer to three new turnpikes despite residents' fight to keep them from being built. The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved three routes Monday. One of those is a controversial turnpike through Cleveland County. According to state turnpike officials, the vote Monday ratifies the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Edmond man upset after months of power outages

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — An Edmond man hopes OG&E power pole fixes stop outage problem he and his neighbors have dealt with for months. An Edmond man said Friday that he’s been dealing with consistent power outages for months and said some of them are by no means just power flickers. He said he didn’t appear to be getting any answers to the problem, until now.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

OG&E crews work to restore power across Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gas & Electric crews are still working to restore power across Oklahoma City. It has been nearly 24 hours since storms stretched across Oklahoma. On Saturday night, about 3,800 customers are still without power, mostly in the OKC metro. OG&E is working to restore power...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Shooting at large gathering near Choctaw leaves two people injured.

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR)- Two people were injured from an overnight shooting at a large gathering near Choctaw, said Oklahoma City police. Police responded to a shooting call at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning near South Indian Meridian Rd. One victim was shot three times and was taken to the hospital...
