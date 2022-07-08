Fireworks complaints to Salina police top 100

Salina Police are seeking tips in case involving a couple of suspected thieves who were caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week. Police say on Wednesday, June 22nd at 5:47 PM, officers were sent to Marshall’s at 2450 S. 9th in regards to a theft and unlawful use of a financial card. The victim reported that while shopping, an unknown female subject approached her and began asking questions. A short time later, the victim realized her wallet was missing from her cart. The victim soon discovered one of her financial cards had been used at Sam’s Club, 2919 Market Place, in Salina shortly after the theft occurred. Two transactions totaling over $8000 were made with the stolen card.

SALINA, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO