Salina, KS

Fireworks complaints to Salina police top 100

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
Fireworks complaints to the Salina Police Department this year were slightly more than 100. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that...

WIBW

Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous

CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Central Kansas authorities have found a 17-year-old male from the Chapman area who has allegedly made violent threats on social media against members of the public. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Monday evening, July 11, deputies were made aware of a male juvenile who...
CHAPMAN, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan woman arrested for arson

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has arrested a Manhattan woman accused of arson. Mahbobba Babrakzai was taken into custody on Sunday, July 10. He is being held on a $50,000 bond. Manhattan Fire Department investigators, along with Riley County Police Department determined the cause of the...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Rims, tires stolen from pickup in north Salina; jack left underneath

A pickup was left on the ground after someone stole its rims and tires earlier this month in north Salina. A 28-year-old Salina man told police that sometime between July 3 and Sunday, someone stole rims and tires from his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was being stored on a business lot off the alley in the 600 block of Bishop Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Salina woman dies in head-on crash Sunday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old Salina woman was killed Sunday in Saline County when a 16-year-old driver crossed the center lines and hit her head-on. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported on Sunday evening that Jennifer Michelle Wangerin, 38, was driving east on Magnolia Road at 4:36 p.m. in a Dodge Ram 3500 when Joseph Owens, 16, of Solomon, driving a Jeep Commander, crossed the center line for unknown reasons and hit Wangerin head-on.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Knife, piece of glass used in Manhattan domestic dispute

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is currently investigating a domestic dispute after an official report was filed for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and battery on July 9. According to the RCPD, officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute around 8:00 p.m. in the 70...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 10

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bishop, Jerry William; 43; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Carolan,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Motorcyclist injured in two-vehicle accident in south Salina Friday

One person was injured in a motorcycle-car wreck early Friday evening in south Salina. Paula Ball, 56, was turning eastbound onto E. Magnolia Road from Highland Avenue on a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when she turned wide and struck a westbound 2018 Lincoln Continental driven by Kathleen Pratt, 80, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The accident occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. Friday.
SALINA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Kansas woman dead, two teens injured after head on-collision Sunday afternoon

One woman is dead after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon in Saline County, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show. The crash was reported around 4:36 p.m. on east Magnolia Road about four miles east of Salina. Samuel Owens, 16, of Solomon, was heading east on Magnolia in a 2007 Jeep Commander. Jennifer Wangerin, 38, of Salina, was westbound in a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 truck, the report says.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Fatality Crash East of Salina

A Salina woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Jeep Commander was headed east on Magnolia Road. For an unknown reason it went left of center and crashed head on into an air coming Dodge Ram pickup truck which was pulling a trailer.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report July 10

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JEREMY JAMES BUCKLEY, 21, Junction City, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. TIFFANY SHARMANE MATHIS,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

After 14 rounds fired at victim, Abilene man turns himself in

HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Abilene man is behind bars after he turned himself in following a confrontation in which he shot at the victim with a semi-automatic pistol 14 times. The Herington Police Department says Travis Richardson, 26, of Abilene has been arrested after he turned himself in following...
HERINGTON, KS
WIBW

Salina Police work to identify man found dead in backyard

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are working to identify a man who had been found dead in the backyard of a home near downtown. The Salina Police Department says just after 9 a.m. on Friday, July 8, officers were called to the 900 block of W South St. with reports of a person who had been found dead in the back yard of a home.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Part of Glen Avenue in east Salina closed for pavement work

On Monday, Davis Concrete Construction of Salina closed Glen Avenue at the west intersection of Upper Mill Heights Drive to replace pavement. E. Iron Avenue traffic will see a barricade on Channel Road allowing only local traffic. Glen Avenue traffic approaching the closure from the east will be required to...
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking tips in case involving a couple of suspected thieves who were caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week. Police say on Wednesday, June 22nd at 5:47 PM, officers were sent to Marshall’s at 2450 S. 9th in regards to a theft and unlawful use of a financial card. The victim reported that while shopping, an unknown female subject approached her and began asking questions. A short time later, the victim realized her wallet was missing from her cart. The victim soon discovered one of her financial cards had been used at Sam’s Club, 2919 Market Place, in Salina shortly after the theft occurred. Two transactions totaling over $8000 were made with the stolen card.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

