Former Liverpool Boss Rafa Benitez Names The Two Signings Who 'Changed' Steven Gerrard's Game

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez has opened up on his time at the club by naming the two major Anfield signings who changed ex-captain Steven Gerrard's game.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Benitez claimed the signings of Fernando Torres and Javier Mascherano back in 2007 changed Gerrard's game and his role within the team.

Spanish striker Torres signed for the Reds from Atletico Madrid in July 2007 followed a few months later by the capture of Argentinian midfielder Mascherano on loan from fellow Premier league outfit West Ham.

After a successful spell for the Reds, Mascherano's loan move was eventually made permanent and saw the defensive midfielder join the Merseyside club for a fee of around £20 million.

Benitez stated it was the midfield partnership of fellow Spaniard Xabi Alonso and Mascherano which allowed Gerrard to play further up the field with Torres. Which created an unforgettable ruthless partnership.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

"If we go to my time at Liverpool, some people remember the names of key names from the beginning to end at Liverpool." Benitez told The Coach's Voice.

"One of the key decisions was, when we signed Torres, we moved Gerrard behind Torres because we could sign Mascherano, Lucas Leiva, Alonso. The balance, the freedom for Gerrard to attack and get into the box and the runs of Torres.

"We had Kuyt working hard and wingers depending on the year. But the main thing was freedom for Gerrard behind the striker, Torres up front who could run in behind defenders.

"Then two midfielders that could pass like Alonso or retain the ball like Mascherano. We signed Lucas Leiva when he was 19 and he was 10 years at Liverpool so they give you balance."

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |