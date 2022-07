Miami Springs Police announced the arrest of Josvany Garcia-Lara on Sunday, July 10, 2022. According to Police, Garcia-Lara was in the driver’s seat of a Hyundai that was parked on the lot of a closed business. (It was approximately 10pm on Sunday.) The Officer that spotted the vehicle ran a records check and noticed the license plate was registered to a Volkswagen instead of a Hyundai. (Editor’s note: Parking in a closed business was the first suspicious activity. Now, the car’s plates are for another car. That’s now two suspicious activities the officer is aware of before approaching the vehicle.)

MIAMI SPRINGS, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO