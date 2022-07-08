ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things Look Bleak For Indiana Pro-Life Advocates

By Brian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a lot taking place with the Indiana General Assembly as it relates to abortion access. Sadly, none of it looks overly promising for pro-life activists. The Indiana Capital Chronicle reports that Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray met with Governor Eric Holcomb Thursday. At the conclusion of that meeting,...

Comments / 31

Michael Harris
3d ago

in today's environment nothing could be farther from the truth they're not going to "brag" and cause a riot I wouldn't be so quick to burry the pro lifers

Reply(2)
7
Paul Olsen
3d ago

Funny. Silence = bleak??? Seems that after Roe V Wade being overturned things look brighter for Pro-Lifers everywhere (including Indiana). This article shows how the left uses false inference to try and steer public opinion. It’s a pretty blatant lie.. Who is the “Father of Lies“??????🧐

Reply(2)
5
Jason Boldizsar
3d ago

One of God's commandments in the Bible is, Thou shall no kill. God gave those innocent children a chance at life. He created them and us. One of those babies could grow up to make a difference and change people's lives. The mother amd father should use protection, and be smart enough to not get pregnant in the first place. It's both parents not just the mother. It need to be addressed in schools more and tought that you can't play around with a human life. Also for the mother who was rapped, the child should still have a chance at life. There are programs for those children to find homes, and for the mother some might still wanna keep their baby. It's a human life, come on Joe Biden you so called lady's man. When you see a pretty woman your all up in her face sniffing her neck or playing with her hair.

Reply
7
