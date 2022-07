A nurse and paramedic were stabbed July 11 inside SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Mo., according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Video surveillance shows a woman stabbing two people before several bystanders restrained her, according to court documents. St. Louis-based SSM Health said its hospital security team and local police quickly responded and took the suspect into custody. Both victims had serious injuries.

BRIDGETON, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO