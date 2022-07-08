ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Report: Louisiana State Police chief gets warning after speeding 'at least 90 mph'

NEW ORLEANS — The head of the Louisiana State Police was pulled over for a “traffic violation” on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on June 28 but allowed to leave with only a warning and no ticket, according to WBRZ-TV’s Investigative Unit. The incident happened as...

Calcasieu Parish News

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Sunday, July 10th, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 16 at the intersection of LA 25 in Washington Parish. The crash killed Juan Munoz, 29, of Covington, Louisiana, Ramon Munoz, 32, of Covington, Louisiana, and Martin Vega, 22, of Folsom, Louisiana. The initial investigation led Troopers to believe that the crash occurred while Juan Munoz was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado east on LA 16. As the vehicle approached the intersection with LA 25, the driver failed to stop and continued straight ahead, colliding head-on with a large tree.
COVINGTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One Dead and One Arrested After Vehicle Collides with Lawnmower in Late Night Crash on LA 105, Impairment Suspected

One Dead and One Arrested After Vehicle Collides with Lawnmower in Late Night Crash on LA 105, Impairment Suspected. Louisiana – On July 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday, July 9, 2022, just after 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash. According to reports, the crash happened on LA Hwy 105, just south of Begnaud Road near Simmesport, Louisiana, and claimed the life of 62-year-old Blaine Lemoine.
SIMMESPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained

Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained. Louisiana – On July 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Nap Lane in St. Landry Parish at 10:30 p.m. on July 8, 2022. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
OPELOUSAS, LA
WAFB

Louisiana OMV urges driver’s license renewals before a storm hits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is putting out a list of several reminders for residents ahead of any potential hurricane or tropical storm. The Louisiana OMV says residents should renew their driver’s licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations ahead of time. Officials say...
LOUISIANA STATE
wrkf.org

Louisiana youth in detention centers are being sent to facilities out of state; may violate the law

Here's what's featured on Monday's Louisiana Considered segment:. With gas prices on the rise, many are turning to alternative forms of transportation, like electric cars. While Louisianans are currently stymied by a lack of charging stations, there are now plans to change that. Louisiana secretary of Transportation and Development Shawn Wilson tells us about an influx of federal dollars targeted at growing the state’s EV infrastructure.
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

Fourteen Louisiana juveniles expelled from Alabama detention center after riot

Fourteen alleged juvenile offenders were forced out of a Dothan, Ala., juvenile detention center last week after they instigated a riot at the facility. Their expulsion from the facility has created a quandary for District Attorney Tony Clayton and sheriffs in the 18th Judicial District, who are scrambling to find a detention center that will take them.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 7/4 to 7/10

BOND REVOKED – BOND REVOKED. 14:108 – RESISTING AN OFFICER (MISD) BROWN, JASON 38 12349 HOMEPORT DR, MAUREPAS, LA 70449. HALEY, HERNANDO 43 3502 RED BUD LN, SHREVEPORT, LA 71104. CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. LEWIS, DONALD SR 44 2086 CHURCH LN, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:43.1 –...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges

Louisiana Man Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges. Louisiana – On July 8, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Brandon Smith, age 27 of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty, on June 6, 2022, as charged to violating the Federal Gun Control Act. The single count indictment was for possession of a firearm while subject to a domestic violence protective order in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(8) and 924(a)(2).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
magnoliareporter.com

LDWF lists statewide Operation Dry Water arrests

In support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from July 2 to 4. North Louisiana residents arrested during the period were:. Garrett Brown, 20, of Ruston, on Lake...
RUSTON, LA
KTBS

Gov. John Bel Edwards takes part in lumber yard groundbreaking

PLAIN DEALING, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards joined other state and local officials Monday morning at a groundbreaking ceremony for a multi-million dollar lumber plant south of Plain Dealing. The Teal-Jones Sawmill plans to build a $110 million lumber plant on state Highway 3 between Antrim and Rocky Mount...
PLAIN DEALING, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Treasurer Calls for Statewide Online Payment Options for All State Agencies

Louisiana Treasurer Calls for Statewide Online Payment Options for All State Agencies. Louisiana – On July 8, 2022, State Treasurer John M. Schroder led Louisiana Cash Management Review Board (CMRB) discussions, emphasizing the importance of Louisiana learning to better harness the benefits of modern technology. Two items on the agenda indicated the need to investigate the acceptance of electronic payment methods for all state agencies and investigate the digital assets available to the state and make recommendations for their best use.
LOUISIANA STATE
