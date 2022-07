VERO BEACH — A woman who deputies said crashed her white Mercedes sports utility vehicle into a palm tree while trying to ram her husband’s vehicle, was jailed last week. Sandra Maria Reinoso, 44, of the 300 block of Key Lime Square, Vero Beach, was charged with aggravated assault and driving under the influence with property damage or personal injury. Reinoso was released July 9 from the Indian River County Jail on $6,000 bond.

