As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Sunday, July 3:. On 06-27-2022 deputies were dispatched to an address on Grand Ave. in the Town of Bradley for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival it was learned that a woman, 51, from Illinois was arguing with her 52 year old ex-husband, 52, from Tomahawk, and her daughter, 18, also from Tomahawk. It was further reported to deputies that the elder female had been drinking and causing problems in the house. At one point she attempted to strike her ex-husband and hit a dog instead. As a result of the investigation, the Illinois woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO