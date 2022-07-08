Suspect arrested following attempted assault with a hammer in Nottingham, handgun pointed at Middle River driver

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week.

At 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4, a known individual entered a residence in the unit block of Laurel Path Court in Nottingham (21236), physically assaulted the victim, and stole their phone.

At just before 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, a known individual forcefully stole someone’s cell phone in the unit block of Ballard Avenue in Middle River (21220). The suspect was arrested.

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, while driving in the unit block of Endsleigh Avenue in Middle River (21220), another driver pointed a handgun at the victim.

At just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, a known individual came to the 10000-block of Franklin Square Drive in Nottingham (21236), destroyed items, and attempted to strike the victim with a hammer. The suspect was arrested.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Crime blotter posts are compiled from raw data from Baltimore County Police Department precinct feeds. Suspect descriptions are not included in these data feeds.

