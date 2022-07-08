ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim, Suspect Identified In Shooting At Tulsa QuikTrip

By News On 6
 4 days ago
A woman is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting at a gas station near 61st St. and Highway 169 on Thursday night.

According to Tulsa Police, when officers arrived they found Estrella Mendoza dead in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Police arrested Alexis Flanner, in connection to the shooting. Police say, Flanner is Mendoza's sister-in-law and that there was some kind of argument before the shooting.

Flanner was taken into custody and will be transferred to the FBI due to her Native American status.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

