MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A dozen apartments were left uninhabitable after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon in building A at Bon Vista Apartments. “I was on the patio and I smelled the fire. To me, I thought somebody was grilling until the gentleman downstairs on the other landing told us there was a fire. So I hit the alarm, grabbed my daughter (5),” Ebed Cimeon said. “And we tried to clear all the apartments and make sure everybody was out because that was pretty much it.”

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO