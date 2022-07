Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. “Self-care” has become such a ubiquitous term it can sound like a buzzword, devoid of any real meaning, something easy about which to make sarcastic quips or see as an excuse for laziness. Ditch work to go surfing? Self-care. Lie around binge watching this new season of “Better Call Saul”? Self-care. Second margarita? Self-care! So it’s easy to wonder: Does anything and everything we do for ourselves and our own pleasure now fall under this umbrella label?

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO