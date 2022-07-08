Twitter Roasted Aaron Rodgers' Unique First Tattoo

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo and social media users couldn't resist trolling the now-viral photo.

Rodgers posted multiple images of the tattoo, which he said was designed by his friend, Hungarian artist Balazs Bercsenyi, and has "a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece," which he said he planned to further elaborate on "one day."

The tattoo features two lions, an eye, a sun setting over the ocean, astrological elements, and around 44 dots, which several sports media websites -- including CBS Sports and SBNation -- have attempted to decode, while numerous Twitter users have attempted to troll.

Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons and recently signed a three-year, $150.8 million deal as part of a four-year extension with the Packers earlier in the offseason.

In March, NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport reported Rodgers agreed to terms on a four-year, $200 million deal, including $153 million guaranteed, which will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history and reduce his cap number.

Rodgers' new deal with Green Bay was initially reported by former NFL punter and media personality Pat McAfee -- whose show features Rodgers as a weekly guest during the NFL season -- according to "my source(s)."

McAfee did, however, refute the four-year $200 million deal reported by Rapoport -- another frequent guest on his show -- as "not accurate... according to my sources."

"BREAKING: According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers. There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way. Retirement was a real consideration & in the end," McAfee tweeted.

On March 7, a source confirmed to ESPN that the Packers offered Rodgers a new contract that would change the NFL's quarterback market amid his looming decision on his future with the franchise.

Green Bay was set to enter the new NFL year more than $27 million over the salary cap and was expected to offer Rodgers a new deal during the offseason amid reports that he could seek other options.

