Twitter Roasted Aaron Rodgers' Unique First Tattoo

By Jason Hall
 4 days ago

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo and social media users couldn't resist trolling the now-viral photo.

Rodgers posted multiple images of the tattoo, which he said was designed by his friend, Hungarian artist Balazs Bercsenyi, and has "a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece," which he said he planned to further elaborate on "one day."

The tattoo features two lions, an eye, a sun setting over the ocean, astrological elements, and around 44 dots, which several sports media websites -- including CBS Sports and SBNation -- have attempted to decode, while numerous Twitter users have attempted to troll.

Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons and recently signed a three-year, $150.8 million deal as part of a four-year extension with the Packers earlier in the offseason.

In March, NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport reported Rodgers agreed to terms on a four-year, $200 million deal, including $153 million guaranteed, which will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history and reduce his cap number.

Rodgers' new deal with Green Bay was initially reported by former NFL punter and media personality Pat McAfee -- whose show features Rodgers as a weekly guest during the NFL season -- according to "my source(s)."

McAfee did, however, refute the four-year $200 million deal reported by Rapoport -- another frequent guest on his show -- as "not accurate... according to my sources."

"BREAKING: According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers. There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way. Retirement was a real consideration & in the end," McAfee tweeted.

On March 7, a source confirmed to ESPN that the Packers offered Rodgers a new contract that would change the NFL's quarterback market amid his looming decision on his future with the franchise.

Green Bay was set to enter the new NFL year more than $27 million over the salary cap and was expected to offer Rodgers a new deal during the offseason amid reports that he could seek other options.

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo last week. Internet sleuths have concluded that Rodgers' new tattoo might've been inspired by his rumored new girlfriend. "Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre Broadcasting News

We've seen some big names step into the NFL broadcasting booth in recent years, with Tony Romo joining CBS and Tom Brady reportedly set to join Fox Sports. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly open to the idea of becoming a broadcaster. Favre was one of the most-entertaining quarterbacks in...
Yardbarker

The Packers Are Set to Become the Winningest Franchise in the NFL

In the beginning, there were the Decatur Staleys. Two years and two winning seasons later, they came to be known as the Chicago Bears. Since then, they’ve laid claim to one fact: they have won more games than any other NFL franchise. This has persisted to this day, but the prominence of a particular division rival threatens to unseat them. In 2022, the Green Bay Packers could very well become the winningest franchise in the NFL.
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry Catches 'Touchdown' From Aaron Rodgers

Forty-four different NFL players have caught touchdown passes from four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. We can now add NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry to the list. Sort of. Curry and Rodgers were at the American Century Championship celebrity golf event this weekend and decided to give a little show to the crowd. Rodgers grabbed a football and strutted up to set up for a throw.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck, Tom Brady News

Joe Buck left FOX for ESPN in a pretty stunning move earlier this offseason. The longtime NFL analyst is leaving Fox Sports to join Troy Aikman for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." However, Buck admitted that before he left, he was told of the possibility of Tom Brady joining him at...
Sports Illustrated

2022 Fantasy Football Forecast: Tom Brady’s New Target

As the fantasy football draft season begins in earnest, we’ve asked all of SI Fantasy’s writers and editors to weigh in with their top picks in five key categories. Next up: SI Fantasy senior editor Matt De Lima. Top Sleeper: Russell Gage, WR, Buccaneers. While the Bucs certainly...
