Gillie Da King came for his get back after Rick Ross called him a fraud. On the latest episode of Million Dollaz Worth Of Gamewith Southside, Gillie took shots at Rick Ross and his collection of farm animals. Gillie went off on a tangent about elder statesmen in hip-hop who've opted towards the farm life while mimicking Rick Ross. "These old n***as, they don't hear the roar of the crowd no more, and they still think the world gon' come back so they be on Instagram and they be on social media doing dumb shit. I just bought a cow and all this dumb shit," Gillie said, mimicking Ross' baritone voice.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO