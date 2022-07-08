ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Gov. Evers Announces DSPS Secretary Crim Leaving Evers Administration

drydenwire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) Secretary Dawn Crim will be leaving the Evers Administration on Aug. 1, 2022. “Secretary Crim has been absolutely critical to my administration from the very beginning, and her leadership has been indispensable on...

drydenwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtmj.com

Jim Steineke stepping down as Wisconsin Assembly Majority Leader

Wisconsin Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke plans on resigning later this month. Steineke had announced earlier this year that he intended to step down. He pointed to the increasing division between the two major political parties as a reason for the resignation. He was first elected to the Assembly in...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Oshkosh, WI
City
Watertown, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
wizmnews.com

More unnecessary hurdles to voting in Wisconsin

More hurdles to taking part in our democracy. There are now more hoops to jump through when trying to cast a ballot, thanks to a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The ruling stipulates that absentee ballots can only be returned to your local clerk’s office, or put in the mail. In past elections, we could fill out our absentee ballot and put it in the drop box outside city hall. But no more. Apparently the court thinks the U.S. Postal Service, which sends La Crosse’s mail to St. Paul, is somehow more secure than putting the ballot in a monitored location at City Hall, right next to the police department. The court also ruled that only the individual voter can return the ballot in person. No longer can you take your spouse’s ballot with you to drop it off, even if you watched them fill it out, and even if you served as a witness as designated by your signature on the envelope. The court did not address whether you can drop your spouse’s ballot in the mailbox which apparently remains legal. There is no need for these rules. Voter fraud is nearly nonexistent in Wisconsin. Clerks referred 12 cases to prosecutors related to the 2020 election, out of more than 3.3 million votes cast. Absentee ballots have been increasingly popular, with more than 40% of ballots cast absentee. This ruling adds yet another unnecessary hurdle for trying to perform our civic duty.
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Gwen Moore
whbl.com

Study Shows Drop In Wisconsin School Funding

MADISON, WI (WRN) – A newly released study finds Wisconsin’s K-12 school funding has continued to decline, relative to other states. The Wisconsin Policy Forum found the state’s per pupil spending ranked 25th in 2020. “From 2002 to 2020, we had the third smallest increase in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin State Senate#Economy#Politics State#Politics Governor#Wisconsinites#Dsps
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Wisconsin responds to Biden executive order on abortion

Local reaction to the ruling that unmanned boxes are illegal. Elevated Access will transport people to states where abortion is legal. Political parties react to the ruling that unmanned ballot boxes are illegal. Updated: 5 hours ago. An update on the fire at Warehouse Specialists.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBAY Green Bay

Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from across the state say they’re still recovering from the Combined Locks fire that engulfed a paper warehouse over the weekend. The Combined Locks fire chief said Monday this fire had one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- fire responses in Wisconsin’s history. He also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help from 67 agencies and 700 emergency responders who helped to put this fire out.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
spmetrowire.com

County: watch out for wild parsnip

Wild parsnip is growing like crazy. Also known by its scientific name, Pastinaca sativa, wild parsnip is an invasive member of the carrot family, and the spread continues, unmanaged, throughout Wisconsin, according to an agricultural expert at UW-Extension. Ken Schroeder, an agricultural agent with UW-Extension in Portage Co., said the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

General Manager of Wisconsin casino sentenced, embezzled from casino

(WFRV) – After pleading guilty to making false statements on his taxes, a former general manager of the St. Croix casinos was sentenced to prison. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 60-year-old Leva Oustigoff Jr. was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for tax fraud. He pleaded guilty back on March 29, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy