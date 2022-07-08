ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Female therapist is 'tortured and repeatedly raped for 15 hours' after being taken hostage by a client, 20, who was shot in the head by cops who forced their way into his home to rescue her

By Ruth Bashinsky For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A Florida man was shot in the head by police as they tried to rescue a female therapist he allegedly raped and tortured during a terrifying 15-hour ordeal.

Tzvi Allswang, 20, survived the shooting and was in critical condition when he was taken to hospital. On Wednesday, the suspect was transferred to the Palm Beach County Jail where he remains.

The victim, who has not been identified, was held at knifepoin as cops from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office forced their way into Allswang's Boca Raton home on Saturday. He was shot after refusing to drop the knife.

The female therapist was transported to Wellington Memorial Hospital and treated for injuries she sustained to her face, body and head after being tortured, beaten and raped during the 15-hour horrifying ordeal.

Details from the affidavit reveal some of the torture the victim endured that included the suspect biting her nipple and raping her 'multiple times,' including with a vibrating massager, which the victim said 'really hurt her,' The New York Post reported.

Allswang faces charges of armed false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, WFLA News reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01uOM1_0gZ6ST9E00
Tzvi Allswan, 20, now faces charges of armed false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlkFJ_0gZ6ST9E00
The horrific ordeal took place on the evening of July 1. Officers from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department conducted a welfare check after the victim's partner grew concerned when the therapist did not respond to their calls

During an emotional interview, the female therapist told investigators that she went to Allswang's home for a scheduled therapy appointment on July 1.

The therapist told detectives she was aware that Allswang had a sexual battery charge as a juvenile. Part of their therapy was focused on helping him get a job and prepare for an interview, she explained.

She said that she had gone to Allswang's home a number of times before, but there was someone usually home. This time, he was alone. After their session was over, the victim said Allswang began asking her inappropriate questions.

When she attempted to leave, she saw that the window of the front door was covered up. The blinds to the windows had also been covered.

She said he became aggressive and told her she could not leave his home.

He then took her phone away, placing it on 'airplane mode' and wrapped it in aluminum foil and duct tape. He then bound her hands behind her back with duct tape, according to the affidavit, WPTV News reported.

During the next 15-hours, Allswang viciously beat the victim all over her body with his hands and knees.

At least four to five times, the victim said, Allswanger attempted to strangle her. He placed his arm around her throat and put her into a choke hold or grabbed her throat, and thought she was going to die and pleaded for her life to let her go, the news outlet reported.

She said Allswang's erratic behavior would change from being calm to becoming angry and sexually aroused.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekMNY_0gZ6ST9E00
At his first court appearance on Thursday, Allswang, pictured in court wearing a helmet where he suffered a gunshot to the head, denied bond and ordered to have no contact with victim
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQPZx_0gZ6ST9E00
The victim was being held at knifepoint. Police asked Allswang numerous times to release the woman, when he would not oblige, they shot him in the head for fear of the women's safety

Allswanger, who stands at 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, dragged the victim through his parents' two-story home.

Officers from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department conducted a welfare check after the victim's partner grew concerned when the victim did not respond to their calls. They did not get any response when they knocked on the door, so left.

But about two hours later, officers again visited the home after receiving a call that her car was in the driveway.

When police arrived at the house, they heard a woman screaming for help and forced their way inside as Allswang then forced her into a dark closet in the master bedroom to hide, WPTV reported.

In the closet, Allswang held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her if she screamed. The victim said Allswang became sexually aroused and wanted her to put on one of his mother's favorite dresses.

Police eventually found them in the closet, and ordered Allswang numerous times to release the victim. When he refused, an officer shot him in the head.

Allswang's father later told detectives that he and his wife were away in New York during the night of the attack and their their other son was away at camp, which detectives said gave Allswang time to prepare for the attack, WPTV News reported.

Allswang was taken to hospital for treatment after being shot, and is now in custody. At his first court appearance on Thursday, he was denied bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the officer, Sargent William Nogueras, who shot the suspect, is on paid leave, as they investigate what took place between the suspect and the victim, WPTV News reported.

Allswang's next court date is August 8.

Daily Mail

