1 dies of overdose in western Wisconsin, authorities search for man who fled scene

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin are searching for a person of interest believed to be connected to the drug overdose death of a 32-year-old.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Crystal Braden was pronounced dead at a residence just east of Rice Lake shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies believe Braden died of a heroin overdose.

Barron County Sheriff's Office

While officials were attempting livesaving measures, 37-year-old Chris Skar fled the scene. He has a warrant out for his arrest, and deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the Barron County Sheriff's Department at 715-537-3106.