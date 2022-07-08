ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park shooting suspect's uncle: 'We’re just sorry. We’re very sorry.'

By Debra Jones
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — As memorial services and funerals started Friday for some of victims of the July Fourth parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, the suspect’s uncle apologized on behalf of the family. Paul Crimo said he was in disbelief after learning his nephew was accused...

July 4 parade attack victim remembered for love of family

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Friends, neighbors and dignitaries paid their respects Saturday to the family of Eduardo Uvaldo, one of the seven people who were killed in the attack on a July Fourth parade near Chicago. Uvaldo, who would have turned 70 on Friday, was a native of Mexico who first moved to the United States when he was 15. In an obituary, he was remembered for his love of his large family — he was survived by his wife, Maria, four daughters, four siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “He was funny, charming, handsome, caring, and most importantly loving,” his obituary read. “His presence brought happiness to each family member.” Outside the visitation at The Memorial Chapel of Waukegan, attendee Lilia Cervantes told reporters that she had known Uvaldo for 20 years and had worked with him for 11 years.
Pritzker says Highland Park parade shooting has not received more attention than ongoing Chicago violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is addressing concerns that more attention was paid to the Highland Park parade shooting than the ongoing violence in Chicago's neighborhoods. Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," Pritzker said he is not giving more attention to one than the other. "In fact, much of what we've done in our budget over the last six months for this current fiscal year is to put money into programs that serve Black and Brown communities throughout Chicago and the rest of the state, particularly communities where there has been a high degree of violence. And I have been to and spent time with the communities and fmailies that have been affected by gun violence on the South Side of Chicago, West Side of Chicago," Pritzker said. Pritzker also called for more stringent red flag laws and a national ban on assault weapons. 
Off-duty Chicago Police officer shot in back, left paralyzed after quarrel in Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago Police officer was shot in the back during a quarrel outside a bar in Beverly early Saturday morning. Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. at a tavern near 104th Street and Western Avenue.Multiple shots were fired after the altercation and the officer was struck once in the back, police said.A police source told us the shots that put the officer in the hospital were captured on Ring video.A source close to the investigation identified the 31-year-old officer who was shot as Daniel Golden. He a third-generation Chicago Police officer and a six-year veteran of the force, the source said.Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) said a bullet hit the officer's spine and is now lodged in his chest.The officer is now paralyzed from the waist down and was in serious condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn Saturday night, a source said.One person was in custody late Saturday, but charges had not been filed.
First funerals held for victims of July 4 parade shooting

July 9 (UPI) -- The first funerals were held for victims of the July 4th parade shooting that killed seven people and injured dozens of others in Highland Park, near Chicago, as police reports detail domestic disputes between the shooter's parents. Jacquelyn "Jacki" Sundheim, 63, and Steve Straus, 88, both...
Ukrainian Village family was prepared when faced with carjacker

CHICAGO (CBS) - A Chicago dad had to sprint from his SUV with his young daughter after a man with a gun demanded he get out.The carjacking was something the family had planned for. Chris  and Josselyn Kula said they knew crime comes with living in a city so they tried to always stay vigilant. Years ago, that included making a plan if they were ever carjacked, which they never thought that would actually happen. But this last Tuesday, their fears came true. "I threw my hands up and said, 'You can have the car, I need to get my...
Woman found dead in North Side Chicago alley: police

CHICAGO - A woman was found dead in an alley Thursday morning on Chicago's Far North Side. Around 6:30 a.m., police say the woman was found unresponsive in the 4500 block of North Malden Street in the Uptown neighborhood. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her identity...
Highland Park couple's security camera captured massacre suspect after bullets stopped

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A picture put a face to Highland Park mass shooting suspect Bobby Crimo seconds after the bullets stopped flying. On Friday, the Highland Park couple who own the surveillance camera told CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey about the moment they realized what they had. Hal and Geri Emalfarb said they knew right away that their cameras had captured the shooter. They own a building on Green Bay Road, steps from where investigator say the suspect fired 83 rounds into a July 4th parade crowd. "The rifle dropped out of his blanket," said Geri Emalfarb....
