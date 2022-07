The Boston Red Sox are slated to soon face quite a dilemma regarding the futures of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers with the team. Bogaerts currently has four more seasons remaining on his contract, where he is set to earn $20 million in each of the coming years. However, he will have an opportunity to hit free agency later this year, as he has a player opt-out in his deal for after this season. On the other hand, Devers is under team control for a mere one more year, as he is set to be arbitration-eligible for the 2023 campaign.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO