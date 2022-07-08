Darren Oved: A Litigation Lion & New York's Finest Attorney
3 days ago
Success is not random. It is the culmination of time, effort, energy and expense. And in Darren Oved's case, it took a lot of each to reach a lot of success. Mr. Oved is a highly skilled and renowned litigator in the boutique New York litigation law firm he co-founded, Oved...
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for Johnny Depp are urging a Virginia judge to leave his $10 million defamation judgment intact after attorneys for his ex-wife, Amber Heard, asked the judge to set aside the verdict on multiple grounds, including an apparent case of mistaken identity with one of the jurors. In court papers filed Monday, Depp’s lawyers dispute arguments from Heard’s team that the jury’s verdict was nonsensical and unfounded. They also say that the Heard team’s complaints about the juror’s identity are irrelevant. Last month, a civil jury in Fairfax awarded $10.35 million to Depp after they found he was defamed by Heard when she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post about domestic violence. The jury also awarded $2 million to Heard on her counterclaim that she was defamed by one of Depp’s attorneys after he called her allegations a hoax.
Click here to read the full article. Emmy and Grammy Award-winning producer Rikki Hughes has signed with CAA, as the industry veteran expands her production company, Magic Lemonade, with the hiring of Saterah Moore to lead development.
Hughes’ resume as producer and showrunner of comedy specials, award shows and independent features is topped with her achievement as the first African American woman to win an Emmy in the outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) category for Dave Chappelle’s “Equanimity & the Bird Revelation” in 2018. Hughes won her second Emmy for Chappelle’s “Sticks & Stones” in 2020. Both projects also nabbed Grammy Awards...
