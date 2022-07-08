ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MN

Bodies Of Mother, Three Children Found In Minnesota Lake Ruled To Be Murder-Suicide

By Nicholas Morgan
 4 days ago
A grisly discovery of the bodies of a mother and her three children in a lake in Minnesota has been ruled a murder-suicide by authorities. Police believe the mother chose to kill herself and her children following the suicide of her husband inside their home. On Thursday, officials with...

CBS Minnesota

20 year-old woman pleads guilty to fatal Minneapolis hit and run

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul woman has pleaded guilty to the fatal hit and run that killed 23-year-old Kevin Dodge-Fjelbroten.Aissata Dore, 20, was charged with a single count of criminal vehicular homicide for hitting a pedestrian with her car and leaving the scene on May 28, 2021.According to the complaint, Dore hit Dodge-Fjelbroten with her Ford Taurus at Broadway Avenue West and 26th Avenue North in Minneapolis. Dore left her car at the scene. Witnesses told officers they saw two women run from the car after it struck the young man.Police say Dore was travelling much faster than other car around her the night of the incident, resulting in significant front-end damage to her vehicle.Dore initially reported her car and phone stolen and missed several appointments to speak to investigators about her car. She eventually admitted to police that she was the one driving at the time of the incident.Dore is being released on bond with conditions and will be sentenced in September.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Shoplifting suspect's escape from police ends in fiery crash, killing passenger and dog

A passenger in a stolen vehicle that fled police following a report of shoplifting in Chisago County has died after the driver crashed into another vehicle. Authorities say that the report of shoplifting in North Branch at 10:48 a.m. Monday culminated about 15 minutes later with a crash into another vehicle on East Viking Boulevard in Anoka County, with both vehicles then catching fire.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Missing veteran with Alzheimer's found safe

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a 65-year-old veteran with Alzheimer's reported missing Sunday has been located and is safe. William Dean Jones was reported missing after he disappeared during the Open Streets event along Franklin Avenue around 1 p.m. Authorities say Jones - who goes by "Bill" - was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman accused of using SUV to commit the 46th homicide in Minneapolis this year

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A woman is accused of fatally running over her ex-boyfriend with an S-U-V near downtown Minneapolis. Police say the man in his 30s was struck by a vehicle on a sidewalk early Saturday and later died of his injuries at the hospital. Investigators believe there was a domestic dispute between victim and suspect before the crash. The Minneapolis P-D says this is the 46th homicide investigation of the year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, woman shot near Lake Street in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police report that a man and a woman both sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds overnight in Minneapolis.The shootings happened near the intersection of Lake Street and 15th Avenue South at about 11 p.m. Sunday.Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire and people running from the scene. They found a man in his 50s with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.Another person, a woman in her 30s, arrived at Abbott Northwestern Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.Both victims are expected to survive.There have been no arrests made in the case.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Monopolis Brown charged after allegedly firing hundreds of rounds on apartment balcony

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A Brooklyn Center man has been charged after investigators say he fired hundreds of bullets from his apartment balcony earlier this month.Monopolis Brown faces two weapons felonies for both intentional discharge and reckless discharge of a firearm, court documents filed in Hennepin County show.According to a criminal complaint, a resident of an apartment building on the 5300 block of Russell Avenue North told police she saw her neighbor -- later identified as Brown -- shooting guns on his balcony late at night on July 5. She said he turned directly toward her balcony and continued firing.The witness...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
fox9.com

One dead, another wounded after gunfight in Apple Valley

Apple Valley, Minn.(Fox 9) - A gunfight between two groups of people in Apple Valley has left one person dead and another wounded, according to the Apple Valley Police. Police say they responded to 911 calls about people firing guns at each other on the 900 block of Oriole Drive at 6:23 p.m. Saturday, and arrived to find two victims inside a home — one was dead, and the other wounded. Paramedics took the injured victim to the hospital.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
