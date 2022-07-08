Man arrested in Reidsville murder investigation

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An additional man is facing murder charges following the June shooting death of 32-year-old Keith Clark.

Around 12:26 p.m. on June 20, officers responded to the 2100 block of South Scales Street when they were told about a shooting.

Lavaniel Nevario King

Officers found Clark suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Clark was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Lavaniel Nevario King, 34, of Reidsville, was charged with first-degree murder and was placed in the Rockingham County Jail with no bond.

Sometime later, investigators also obtained a warrant for the arrest of Lamanuel Lamar King, 32, on charges of first degree murder related to Clark’s death.

Lamanuel Lamar King

Lamanuel was taken into custody by the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and was placed in the Caswell County Jail under no bond.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Investigator Lingle at (336) 347-2338, or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683. A cash reward may be available through Crime Stoppers.