Clear Lake, IA

Clear Lake council gets an update on inclusive playground project (VIDEO)

KGLO News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council earlier this week got an update about the proposed inclusive park and playground project. The council back in February approved awarding the sale of $1.3 million in general obligation urban renewal bonds to use for a new park on property formerly owned by...

www.kglonews.com

KAAL-TV

Kayak and canoe park now open in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) - Mason City's new kayak-canoe-fishing park is now open. Members of the community a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication. The new kayak-canoe-fishing park is located on the Winnebago River just South of the 12th Street Northeast bridge. The park features two portage ramps as well a paved walking...
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

State Fair aims to break even on Grandstand shows

DES MOINES — The Iowa State Fair’s CEO and a key official in the Iowa county fair circuit say concerts are a growing emphasis to spur fair attendance. Tom Barnes, executive secretary of the Mighty Howard County Fair, is also executive director of the Association of Iowa Fairs. “There’s a lot of other things at the fair that we want to brag about and push, but we’ve got to get the people there first,” Barnes says, “and that’s what the concerts will do.”
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Derecho leaves some crops in Kossuth County flattened

ALGONA, Iowa — Storms which rolled across Iowa Tuesday did some damage around Algona and in northern Kossuth County. The high winds downed branches all over town. One giant branch landed on the car of Brian Wilson, News Director at KLGA. The branch damaged his car so bad it wasn’t able to be driven. Charissa Mueller, […]
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
Cerro Gordo County, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Government
City
Clear Lake, IA
Cerro Gordo County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
County
Cerro Gordo County, IA
Clear Lake, IA
Lifestyle
Clear Lake, IA
Government
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Wells man destroyed crops, other property during off-road run

A Wells man is accused of damaging crops and other property when he ran his pickup off-road earlier this month. Christopher John Warmka, 51, was charged with felony 1st-degree damage to property last week in Faribault County Court. A criminal complaint says Faribault County deputies responded July 2 to a...
WELLS, MN
K92.3

Iowa Farmer Fined After Ignoring Manure Plan For Years

Farmers in Iowa must follow state laws when it comes to land application of manure. These laws are in place to keep manure out of waterways and protect environmentally sensitive areas. One of the regulations that are in place when it comes to manure application is the amount you can...
KIMT

2 north Iowans claim big Iowa Lottery prizes

CLIVE, Iowa — It’s been a lucky couple of days for some north Iowans. Randall Oelmann of Cresco won the $100,000 prize in Iowa Lottery’s “Cash” scratch game after purchasing a ticket at Fareway in Cresco. He claimed his prize Monday at Mason City’s regional office.
MASON CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctor loses legal challenge to licensing sanctions

A Polk County judge has upheld the state’s right to sanction an Iowa doctor who surrendered his Minnesota license while under investigation for substandard care. In a lawsuit filed late last year, Dr. Dennis Colby, 67, of the Iowa Specialty Clinic in Belmond, Iowa, claimed the Iowa Board of Medicine couldn’t legally penalize him for “the mere surrender of his license to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.”
IOWA STATE
kwayradio.com

Nashua Postal Worker Arrested

A Nashua woman, who slammed into a semi while working as a rural route postal carrier, has been arrested and charged for seriously injuring her passenger, according to KIMT. 46 year old Carey Agnitsch was arrested on Friday and charged with Serious Injury by Vehicle. Agnitsch was driving down Timber Avenue in Floyd County on July 26th of last year when she collided with the semi at the intersection of 270th Street. The semi had the right of way and there was nothing blocking the view of Agnitsch, who failed to brake or make any attempt to avoid the semi. Both Agnitsh and her passenger had to be extracated from her vehicle. They were taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The semi driver was not hurt. Agnitsch, who has a history of drug use tested positive for drugs while in the hospital, although it has not been reported which drugs were in her system.
NASHUA, IA
KIMT

Flying tire causes accident in Mower County

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Four people were involved in a two-vehicle accident in Mower County Friday afternoon. It took place just before 2:30 pm on Highway 63. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gale Denis Gavin, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving a Buick Enclave south and Shaun Michael Jordan, 43 of Spring Valley, was headed north in a Volkswagen Passat. The State Patrol says a tire came off the Passat and hit the Enclave near mile marker 22.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls Police investigate dog attack

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 5:10 pm, Cedar Falls Police responded to the 2900 block of Apollo St. for a report of a dog attack. Investigators say an adult female was attacked by her dog and sustained serious injuries. Police say the owner was transported via ambulance...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

KIMT

Man sentenced after confrontation with law enforcement in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. – An incident involving gunfire from law enforcement is sending a southern Minnesota man to prison. Ibraheem Farah Hamza Khalifa, 36 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Monday to five years behind bars, with credit for 373 days already served. Khalifa pleaded guilty in May to harassment and a firearm violation by a felon convicted of a crime of violence. Charges of assault, obstructing the legal process, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle were dropped as part of a plea deal.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KGLO News

adelnews.com

'This case is not ... gathering dust': Investigation continues 10 years after Evansdale girls were killed

A decade after two young girls from Evansdale were abducted and murdered, investigators and family are still searching for answers. Cousins Elizabeth Collins, 8, and Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, were abducted while riding their bikes in Evansdale in Black Hawk County on July 13, 2012. Their bodies were found seven months later by hunters in rural Bremer County, about 25 miles away.
EVANSDALE, IA
algonaradio.com

Humboldt Man Arrested After Missing Court Date

–A Humboldt County man is back in custody after failing to appear at a court hearing in Kossuth County last week. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies met Law Enforcement Officers from Humboldt County Friday morning, and arrested 46-year-old Anthony Jorgensen of Humboldt. Jorgensen had been scheduled to be arraigned on a pair of drug charges on July 5th, but failed to appear in court.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA

