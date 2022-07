DES MOINES — The Iowa State Fair’s CEO and a key official in the Iowa county fair circuit say concerts are a growing emphasis to spur fair attendance. Tom Barnes, executive secretary of the Mighty Howard County Fair, is also executive director of the Association of Iowa Fairs. “There’s a lot of other things at the fair that we want to brag about and push, but we’ve got to get the people there first,” Barnes says, “and that’s what the concerts will do.”

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO