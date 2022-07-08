Galion Safety Council resumes in-person meetings July 21

Larry Wayne Caltrider, Sr., of Mansfield, passed away Monday morning, July 4, 2022, at Arbors at Mifflin. He was 73 years old. He was born November 9, 1948, in Shelby, Ohio, to the late Donna (Hoover) Caltrider Smith and Robert Caltrider. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the US Army. He worked as a self-employed auto body painter and was the best in Mansfield. In his free time, Larry enjoyed watching races with his friend, Dale Smith. His perfectionism was evident in the quality of his work and he was well respected throughout the industry. Larry was raised in Lucas and learned the value of family from a young age. He was an amazing dad and helped everyone. He enjoyed being called on for help and took great pride in doing a job well. Family get-togethers were his favorite times. He included his work “family”, Marlin, Leroy, Enoch and Mark as a priority in his life. Larry lived for his family and close friends and they were his happiness in life.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO