Galion, OH

Galion Safety Council resumes in-person meetings July 21

By From Galion Safety Council, Special to Crawford Source
 4 days ago

GALION -- After a hiatus of over two years, Galion Safety Council (GCS) is pleased to announce that in-person meetings will resume in July. Fiscal Year 23 meetings will be held on the third Thursday of every month, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Real Life Naz Church, located at...

Loudonville-Perrysville schools fill gaps in staffing

LOUDONVILLE — Some new faces should be coming to Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools after its board of education approved a slew of contracts and new hires at its Monday meeting. Among the new hires are: a high school music teacher, an intervention specialist, a high school science teacher, office...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Section of West Park Blvd. closed through July 13

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has announced that due to water main repairs it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. West Park Boulevard from West Fourth Street to Park Avenue West. Construction signs will be posted at the work site....
MANSFIELD, OH
Larry Wayne Caltrider, Sr.

Larry Wayne Caltrider, Sr., of Mansfield, passed away Monday morning, July 4, 2022, at Arbors at Mifflin. He was 73 years old. He was born November 9, 1948, in Shelby, Ohio, to the late Donna (Hoover) Caltrider Smith and Robert Caltrider. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the US Army. He worked as a self-employed auto body painter and was the best in Mansfield. In his free time, Larry enjoyed watching races with his friend, Dale Smith. His perfectionism was evident in the quality of his work and he was well respected throughout the industry. Larry was raised in Lucas and learned the value of family from a young age. He was an amazing dad and helped everyone. He enjoyed being called on for help and took great pride in doing a job well. Family get-togethers were his favorite times. He included his work “family”, Marlin, Leroy, Enoch and Mark as a priority in his life. Larry lived for his family and close friends and they were his happiness in life.
MANSFIELD, OH
Donald “Don” Ray Moore

Donald “Don” Ray Moore, 90, of Mansfield passed away peacefully on July 7, 2022. He was born on July 1, 1932 in Fredericktown, Pennsylvania to Harry C. and Edna (Mitts) Moore. He proudly served in the U.S. Army after high school. He married his childhood sweetheart, the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty” Radachy on March 2, 1957, and they spent their life together in Mansfield, Ohio.
MANSFIELD, OH
Bellville native opens natural hair removal business in hometown

BELLVILLE – Three-and-a-half-year-old Nora put her sparkly purple shoes to the test Monday. She ran up just in time to grab the bottom part of the scissors to help her mom, Sydney Kennard, cut the ribbon to her brand new business, The Sugar Shack. The Sugar Shack at 93...
BELLVILLE, OH
Edith Clotene Sparks

Edith Clotene Sparks, age 86, of Mansfield, went home to be with the Lord on Friday evening, July 8, 2022, at her home. She was born September 8, 1935, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, one of thirteen children of the late Delphie Marie (Hanshaw) and Charlie Lee Wagoner. She retired from...
MANSFIELD, OH
The Renaissance Theatre announces auditions for Sister Act, Next to Normal

MANSFIELD -- The Renaissance Theatre has announced auditions for the next two musicals in the 2022-23 season. First up is the Tony Award winning rock musical Next To Normal, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. It explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness.
MANSFIELD, OH

