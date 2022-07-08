ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces musician combines tradition, modern structure in in native flute album

By Bulletin report
lascrucesbulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Cruces-based musician and author C.S. Fuqua has taken a slightly different approach with his latest Native American style flute album “Homeward: WindPoem VII, Native American Flute Meditations,” combining traditional sound and harmonies with modern structure and percussion, the artist said in a news release. “With popularity...

