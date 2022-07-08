ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Caan Said He Felt ‘Bitter’ About Not Having an Oscar

James Caan, who died this week, had multiple celebrated roles, and several have been described as Oscar-worthy. Despite this, the actor never picked up an Academy Award. He was frustrated that he never got the honor and grew irritated with awards shows in general. Caan pointed to several problems he had with award shows, including the Oscars ceremony in which he came the closest to winning.

James Caan | Jack Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Was James Caan nominated for an Oscar?

In 1972, Caan portrayed Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, demonstrating his undeniable skill as an actor. The role earned him his first and only Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. It also cemented his reputation in Hollywood as an actor who excels as tough, hot-tempered characters. This wasn’t always a good thing.

“I just lost a couple of movies,” he said, per the LA Times. “They said we don’t want a tough guy. I said excuse me, I am an actor. That is what I do for a living. You know it’s frustrating. I said to my agent, if I am the last guy on the list they could possibly think for a particular role, those are the ones I want to go after. That’s the fun. “

James Caan shared his frustration at not having an Oscar

Though he had a celebrated career, Caan never won an Oscar. This frustrated him.

“I really do wish I had an Academy Award,” he told The Independent in 2021. “But listen, here’s what you gotta know. Number one: anybody who gets cancer [in a movie] automatically wins the Academy Award that year. Number two: I sound like I’m bitter, and I am!”

He also didn’t like that his co-star, Al Pacino, was up for Best Supporting Actor alongside him that year. Some — including Pacino, who boycotted the ceremony — believe this was an intentional move to boost Marlon Brando’s chances at Best Actor.

“Brando gets Best Actor? Now, wait a minute. How is it possible that Al was a supporting actor in The Godfather? It makes no sense,” Caan said. “And then to have it make even less sense, the winner of the Best Supporting Actor award that year was [Cabaret’s] Joel Grey!”

He also believed his reputation got in the way of his chances at awards. He recalled visiting members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and not feeling like they were taking him seriously.

“A bunch of these guys had trash magazines at their houses, and all they’d want to know was who I was bedding,” he said. “What was I drinking? Who was I screwing? Anything but the movie!”

The actor said he hoped for an opportunity to have another great role

As Hollywood recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Caan expressed his hope to perform again.

“I want to do some really good character stuff,” he explained. “Henry Fonda always said he wanted to do a good picture before he passed away. He was never satisfied. I mean, I thought he did a couple of great pictures, you know? But now I get what he meant.”

He explained that he wanted to give another great performance.

“I really want to work,” he said, noting, “I taught an acting class for a couple of years here, which was fun and rewarding, but it’s not as much fun as doing it. I just want the opportunity, while I’m still walking, to do something that will have you calling me and saying, ‘Jimmy, that was really good.'”

