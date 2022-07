PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Sunday afternoon traffic accident in Perry Township has claimed the life of a Cairo man. According to a statement from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place shortly after 5 p.m. on state Route 117 near Lost Creek Boulevard when a vehicle driven by Michaela Cosart, 19, of Harrod, approached stopped traffic in the eastbound lanes of the state highway. Cosart lost control of her vehicle and crossed the center line of the highway and into the westbound traffic, striking a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Patrick Woods, 56, of Cairo.

CAIRO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO