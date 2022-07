An official with the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers shot a man in Shawnee Park Sunday after he shot an officer. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers approached a man “known to have warrants” after the Dirt Bowl basketball tournament at about 8 p.m. He produced a weapon and shot at police, hitting one officer who was wearing a bullet-resistant vest and not seriously injured, according to Smiley.

