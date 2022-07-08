18-Year-Old Driver Charged In Fatal Central Jersey Crash That Killed 'Cool Bus Driver'

An 18-year-old driver from Central Jersey has been charged with hitting a beloved bus driver and custodian while he was working outside a school, authorities said.

Shamantha Bolla of Monmouth Junction was charged with reckless death by auto on Thursday, July 7, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Raymond Hayducka of the South Brunswick Police Department.

Killed in the June 15 crash was Dean Battaglia, 53, a bus driver and custodian in the South Brunswick School District. His obituary called him the "cool bus driver."

A GoFundMe page was created here to pay for Battaglia's funeral expenses.

An investigation by Officer Jesse Blake of the South Brunswick Police Department and Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that at 10:31 a.m. June 15, police responded to the southbound lane of Georges Road near Crossroads North Middle School on a report of a crash.

Battaglia succumbed to his injuries and was ultimately pronounced dead on scene.

In his obituary, it said that the building and grounds employee enjoyed getting his “fields ready” and making the middle school grounds look perfect for the staff and students.

Battaglia also drove a bus for various middle school and high school sports teams where he was often requested by the coaches to “fire up” the teams with his famous pep talks.

In addition, he also drove the bus for the elementary school students at various South Brunswick schools.

According to his obituary, he was called the “cool bus driver” or “Mr. Dean” by the kids because he would have sing-a-longs with them, make crafts and host holiday parties on the bus.

"He was so loved by the children who looked forward to seeing him every day," the obituary said.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Blake of the South Brunswick Police Department at (732) 329-4000 X 7474 or Detective Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4328.