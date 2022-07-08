ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Is the recession canceled? A strong new jobs report ‘appears to make a mockery of’ the shrinking economy argument

By Will Daniel
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2982l0_0gZ6OVUA00
Are recession fears unfounded? Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

There’s been no shortage of predictions of an impending economic downturn from Wall Street so far this year.

And recently some experts, including ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood and even Elon Musk, have argued the U.S. economy may already be in the midst of a recession—at least based on the technical definition, which involves two consecutive quarters of shrinking gross domestic product.

With inflation raging at a four-decade high, stocks and crypto sinking, and the bond market experiencing its worst year since 1973, there have been plenty of economic signs to be pessimistic about in 2022.

On Friday, however, Americans got some good news. The labor market, which has been red-hot throughout the year, remains robust.

The U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, blowing away economists’ estimates for 250,000. As a result, the private sector has now recovered all of the jobs it lost during the pandemic.

But does that mean the recession is canceled? Andrew Hunter, a senior economist at the independent macroeconomic research firm Capital Economics, believes so.

“The strong 372,000 gain in non-farm payrolls in June appears to make a mockery of claims the economy is heading into, let alone already in, a recession,” he wrote in a Friday research report.

Hunter added that there was “little sign of weakness in the details” of Friday’s jobs report, with every major industry seeing jobs gains, and the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.6% for the fourth consecutive month.

He also noted that the low unemployment rate provides evidence that worker shortages, which have plagued U.S. businesses since the pandemic began, are “no longer quite as severe as they were a few months ago.”

Hunter wasn’t the only economist singing the praises of the latest jobs report. Morgan Stanley’s economics team, led by Julian Richers, wrote in a Friday research note that despite ongoing recession fears, this month’s jobs numbers “provide an important signal that the labor market is still holding up.”

And Bill Adams, Comerica Bank’s chief economist, told Fortune that there was “no sign of a recession” in this week’s jobs report.

“A better-than-expected jobs report demonstrates that the U.S. economy was not in a recession in the first half of the year,” he said. “Aggregate hours worked by private workers rose 2.6% annualized in the second quarter of 2022 after 3.4% annualized growth in the first quarter—you just don’t see that in a recession.”

The strong jobs report led the Biden administration to take a victory lap on Friday.

“This has been the fastest and strongest jobs recovery in American history,” President Biden wrote in a statement. “It would not have been possible without the decisive action my Administration took last year to fix a broken COVID response, and pass the American Rescue Plan to get our economy back on track.”

And some economists were quick to back up the President’s statement.

“But for @POTUS’ American Rescue Plan we would not be discussing the continued recovery of the labor market today,” William Spriggs, an economics professor from Howard University, said in a Friday tweet. “A slower recovery would have not kept inflation down, but would definitely have kept unemployment higher.”

There were some negatives in Friday’s jobs report. The workforce participation rate of prime-age workers, or those aged 25 to 54, fell from 82.6% to 82.3% in June, its lowest level since March.

Average hourly earnings also rose by just 0.3% in June and 5.1% from a year ago, which means real wage growth was negative when accounting for inflation.

But Bank of America economists, led by Michael Gapen, said that this is evidence that the economy has reached “peak wage pressures,” meaning wage gains should fall from here. That will help to avoid a wage-price spiral, where wage increases cause a consistent increase in inflation.

Overall, it was “another solid month of employment gains,” the Bank of America team wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Do These 4 Things to Prepare

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Mockery#Fortune Features#Ark Invest#Americans#Capital Economics
money.com

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
TRAFFIC
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
Fortune

Employee who accidentally lowered gas to 69 cents per gallon tries to pay his station back. The station refuses

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A little under two weeks ago, the manager of a Shell station in Rancho Cordova, Calif., made an error when resetting the station’s gas prices, entering 69 cents rather than $6.99. News of the price quickly went viral, and the station saw losses in the neighborhood of $20,000 before the price was corrected.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Fortune

Fortune

158K+
Followers
7K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy