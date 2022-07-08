ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-From fierce critic to 'weird' bromance, Kyrgios opens up about Djokovic

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVyhh_0gZ6OTii00

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios, once considered a fierce critic of Novak Djokovic, emerged as an unlikely ally during the Serbian's chaotic deportation from Melbourne at the start of 2022 and their current "bromance" feels "real weird" for the Australian.

The 27-year-old described Djokovic's ill-fated Adria Tour amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as "boneheaded" and called him a "tool" last year when the tennis great wrote to Australian Open organisers asking for the easing of quarantine conditions.

But in January Kyrgios said he was embarrassed by the treatment of Djokovic, who was detained by local authorities, released and then detained again before being deported ahead of the Australian Open.

"We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird," Kyrgios said on Friday. "I think everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there.

"I felt like I was almost the only kind of player and someone to stand up for him with all that kind of drama at the Australian Open.

"I feel like that's where respect is kind of earned. Not on the tennis court, but I feel like when a real life crisis is happening and someone stands up for you...

"We actually message each other on DMs (direct messages) in Instagram now and stuff. It's real weird. Actually, earlier in the week, he was like, 'Hopefully I'll see you Sunday'."

Kyrgios will play in his maiden Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon's Centre Court on Sunday, where he will meet either six-time champion and top seed Djokovic or Britain's Cameron Norrie.

He will be the first Australian to play a men's singles final on the manicured lawns at the All England Club since Mark Philippoussis in 2003.

POLARISED OPINION

Not since the days of John McEnroe's tantrums has a player polarised opinion as much as Kyrgios and there is always a buzz surrounding the Australian, whether it be on court or at his media conferences.

Fellow Australian Pat Cash, a former Wimbledon champion, earlier this week told the BBC that Kyrgios' behaviour had damaged the sport's standing following his win over Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in a toxic third-round clash.

Asked what it would mean to join a long line of Australian greats in winning the Wimbledon title, the temperamental 27-year-old unloaded.

"I mean, look, as for the greats of Australian tennis, they haven't always been the nicest to me personally. They haven't always been supportive," Kyrgios said.

"They haven't been supportive these two weeks. So it's hard for me to kind of read things that they say about me.

"It's pretty sad because I don't get any support from... like the past greats. It's weird they just have like a sick obsession with tearing me down for some reason.

"I just don't know whether they don't like me or they're, like, afraid. I don't know what it is. But it sucks, because if it was roles reversed, if I saw (Alex) de Minaur in a final, or if I saw Jordan Thompson or Thanasi (Kokkinakis), I'd be pumped. I'd be stoked. I'd be having a pint watching, going nuts."

Kyrgios however picked out fellow Australian Lleyton Hewitt, who won the 2002 Wimbledon title, for special praise and thanked him for his support over the years.

"He's our Davis Cup captain, and he kind of knows that I kind of do my own thing. I'm definitely the outcast of the Australian players," Kyrgios said.

"He knows to kind of keep his distance and just let me do me. He just sends me a message here or there, 'Keep going'. That's literally it. Just, 'Well done. Keep going'."

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Christos Kyrgios breaks down in tears over his recently estranged relationship with Nick - as he reveals the two-word text the tennis champ sent him ahead of his Wimbledon final

Aussie superstar Nick Kyrgios is into the Wimbledon final on Sunday night, but brother Christos has broken down in tears as he opened up about the harrowing journey to reach tennis' pinnacle that had his family 'worried sick'. Christos revealed the brothers were recently estranged after an incident in which...
TENNIS
TheDailyBeast

Nick Kyrgios Can’t Even Pull It Together for Kate Middleton

Not even Kate Middleton, poster woman for the prim and proper, can tame Nick Kyrgios. After losing his first Grand Slam title match to Novak Djokovic, the Australian tennis star flouted Wimbledon’s all-white dress code to receive his runner-up silverware from Middleton. Wimbledon requires that players wear nearly all-white clothing from the moment they enter the arena to the moment they leave the court, but Kyrgios slapped on a bright red Nike hat prior to the presentation. Some called him disrespectful on social media, with one British tennis writer calling the decision a “final act of defiance.” Indeed, Kyrgios’ match itself was not spared his defiant flair, as an umpire gave him a code violation for insisting—quite loudly—that an allegedly drunken fan be kicked out. “She’s drunk out of her mind!” he yelled, this time with a red face rather than a red cap.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Elena Rybakina bursts into tears while admitting her parents would be 'super proud' of her for making history in the Wimbledon final... after they were prevented from travelling to the UK from Russia to watch her topple Ons Jabeur

An emotional Elena Rybakina fought back the tears after admitting her parents would be 'super proud' of her victory in the Wimbledon final on Saturday evening. Rybakina came from behind to beat Tunisia’s world No 2 Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the women's singles final, a win which crowned her as Kazakhstan's first ever Grand Slam champion.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Mark Philippoussis
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
John Mcenroe
SPORTbible

Nick Kyrgios Fined For Behaviour At Wimbledon Final In Front Of Prince George

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been fined for his behaviour at the Wimbledon men's singles finals after losing the match to Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios started strong in the match on Sunday (11 July), but things started to go downhill when he lost five consecutive points from 40-0 on his serve and went on to lose the third set, after which Djokovic became the winner of his seventh Wimbledon title.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Court#Serbian
The Guardian

‘It’s been a hell of a ride’: John McEnroe on learning to lose and being the rock star of tennis

In March 2020, just before the pandemic locked the world down, John McEnroe faced Michael Chang in an exhibition tennis match at Indian Wells in California. As a contest, it was next to meaningless. It was a chance for a nostalgic crowd to squint and remember these players in their heyday, almost 40 years in the rear view. At some point, McEnroe, not contractually obliged but almost, would surely kick off at the umpire or a hapless line judge. Maybe he’d even bust out, “You cannot be serious!” Everyone would go home happy. No one would remember Chang won the match.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Celebrates 60th Birthday With Serena Williams In London

Tom Cruise continued making memorable moments for his big 60th birthday this year. The actor started the week off strong when he attended a fancy dinner with a group of people, including Serena Williams, 40, and Natalie Portman, 41, at Novikov restaurant in London, England on July 4. He was photographed engaged in conversation with the tennis player and others as they enjoyed their delicious food, which reportedly included a birthday cake for him.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Goodbye to the Queen of Wimbledon! Sue Barker bids an emotional farewell after her final stint presenting the BBC's coverage, with legendary broadcaster welling up after tributes from sports stars past and present

Sue Barker has bid an emotional farewell to Wimbledon following her final stint presenting the BBC's coverage, with the legendary broadcaster reduced to tears after being surprised by a touching tribute video featuring a host of sports stars. The likes of Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
International Business Times

Tom Cruise Spots Kate Middleton In Yellow Dress At Wimbledon Weeks After 'Maverick' Premiere

Kate Middleton garnered plenty of attention from her fellow attendees at Wimbledon Saturday — including Tom Cruise. The "Mission: Impossible" star, 60, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, were both seated in the Royal Box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club during Saturday's women's final, but Cruise was a few rows behind Middleton.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

World No 1 Daniil Medvedev snubs the men's Wimbledon final as he posts a video of himself watching Formula One's Austrian Grand Prix instead - and showing off his trophies - after he and other Russian tennis stars were banned due to the war in Ukraine

Tennis' world No 1 Daniil Medvedev took a swipe at Wimbledon officials on Sunday by watching Formula One instead of the men's final, having been banned from competing at the tournament. Concerns over the prospect of the Russian star winning at SW19 - one of sport's most iconic tournaments -...
TENNIS
CNET

Wimbledon 2022: How to Watch Djokovic and Kyrgios in Today's Final

Ahead of Sunday's match, Novak Djokovic is seeking his 21st major title, which would put him one behind Rafael Nadal and one ahead of Roger Federer in all-time standings. Standing in his way is Nick Kyrgios, the talented and tempestuous Australian who is playing in his first Grand Slam final. They'll meet at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) in the Wimbledon men's final.
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

489K+
Followers
342K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy