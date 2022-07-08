Prime Day is four days away and Amazon has early tech deals from Apple, Samsung and LG

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Tech fans are waiting in anticipation for Amazon Prime Day 2022 and its bevy of savings. The good news is that many shoppers don't have to wait until Tuesday, July 12, to get discounts on the devices they love. Right now, Amazon has amazing deals on tech essentials from Apple, Samsung and LG.

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, headphones or a new laptop, Prime Day is a great time to shop. We've combed through all of the pre-Prime Day tech deals we could find to bring you the best of the best.

Here's everything you need to know about early Prime Day tech deals happening now.

The best early Prime Day tech deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite early Prime Day tech deals you can shop right now, including an incredible 55-inch OLED TV and a pair of excellent wireless headphones.

Samsung 11.6-Inch 32GB Chromebook 4 (2021 Model) for $127.39 (Save $102.60) Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones from $209.51 (Save $89.46 to $140.44) HP 15.6-Inch 11th Generation Intel Core i5 256GB Laptop for $503 (Save $156.99) TCL 75-Inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $799.99 (Save $96) LG 55-Inch C1 Series OLED Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,096.99 (Save $403)

Early Prime Day TV deals

These days, you can land a good, dependable smart TV for a super-affordable price. With early Prime Day discounts in effect, you'll spend even less. Here are some of the best pre-Prime Day deals on TVs.

Prime Exclusive Deal: Amazon 43-Inch Fire TV 4-Series TV for $199.99 (Save $170)

Amazon 43-Inch Fire TV 4-Series TV for $199.99 (Save $170) TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV for $199.99 (Save $150)

Hisense 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $288 (Save $1.99)

Prime Exclusive Deal: Toshiba 65-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $429.99 (Save $170)

Amazon 65-Inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $330)

Samsung 65-Inch AU8000 Series Crystal UHD 4K HDR Smart TV for $597.99 (Save $50)

Vizio 58-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $598 (Save $171.99)

TCL 75-Inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $799.99 (Save $96)

LG 55-Inch C1 Series OLED Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,096.99 (Save $403)

Samsung 50-Inch QN90A Neo QLED TV for $1,097.99 (Save $300)

Early Prime Day headphones deals

Nothing enhances a workout, commute or walk in the park quite like a comfortable pair of headphones. While more deals on headphones are on the way, there are already a handful of great early Prime Day deals to choose from.

Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones from $12.99 (Save $4 to $11.74)

JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds from $18.89 with on-page coupon (Save $0.99)

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds for $29.99 (Save $20)

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones from $53.99 with on-page coupon (Save $6)

Bose SoundLink II Around-Ear Wireless Headphones from $153.89 with on-page coupon (Save $49.90 to $75.11)

Apple AirPods Pro for $199.98 (Save $49.02)

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds from $199.95 (Save $49.96 to $50)

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones from $209.51 (Save $89.46 to $140.44)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones from $255 (Save $40 to $94)

Early Prime Day laptop deals

If you're ready for a new laptop, these early Prime Day deals are here to make the process a little easier.

Samsung 11.6-Inch 32GB Chromebook 4 (2021 Model) for $127.39 (Save $102.60)

Acer 11.6-Inch Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop for $238 (Save $51.99)

Acer 15.6-Inch AMD Ryzen 3 3350U Aspire 5 Laptop for $348.02 (Save $51.97)

HP 15.6-Inch 11th Generation Intel Core i5 256GB Laptop for $503 (Save $156.99)

Samsung 13.3-Inch 256GB Galaxy Chromebook Laptop from $902.39 (Save $97.60)

Apple 13-Inch 512GB MacBook Air for $1,149.99 (Save $99.01)

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale where Amazon Prime members can shop a variety of discounts on everything from headphones to home appliances. During Prime Day, new deals are constantly being added, including lightning deals, which typically only last a few hours. If you want to get ready for the savings, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime right now. You can also find out which Prime membership you qualify for today.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon announced that its two-day sales event will fall on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. However, early Prime Day deals began rolling out on June 21.

Do I need a Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes, Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive event for Amazon Prime members only. If you don't already have an account, you'll have to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership in order to shop for deals on Prime Day.

