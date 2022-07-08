Panasonic lawsuits say Broadcom violated computer tech patents

(Reuters) - Japanese electronics maker Panasonic accused chipmaker Broadcom Corp of violating its rights in several computer-technology patents in Texas federal court Thursday.

Panasonic Holdings Corp told the court that Broadcom rejected its offers to discuss a license to its patent portfolio, which it said covered a "broad array" of Broadcom products.

The two lawsuits say Broadcom products including microprocessors, integrated circuits and components used in wireless networking infringe ten Panasonic patents.

Broadcom, Panasonic, and Panasonic's attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Panasonic asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas for an unspecified amount of money damages and a court order permanently blocking Broadcom from violating its patent rights.

The lawsuits also said Broadcom infringed the patents willfully, noting that Broadcom had cited some of them in its own patent applications.

Broadcom previously sued Panasonic, Toyota and others in another Texas court over Toyota infotainment systems it said violate its patents. The company lost its bid for an import ban at the U.S. International Trade Commission based on the allegations, and the parties agreed to dismiss the Texas case in May.

The cases are Panasonic Holdings Corp v. Broadcom Corp, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Nos. 6:22-cv-00755 and 6:22-cv-00756.

For Panasonic: John Guaragna, Matthew Satchwell, Brian Erickson and Jake Zolotorev of DLA Piper

For Broadcom: not available

Blake Brittain reports on intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. Reach him at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com